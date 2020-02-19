Photos from Puppy Love & Pints at Long Ireland Beer Company

    Long Ireland Beer Co.

    Long Ireland Beer Co.

    Maddy, Bryan, Brian, Guinness and Dawn

    Maddy, Bryan, Brian, Guinness and Dawn

    Ziggy just before being adopted

    Ziggy just before being adopted

    Nicole from One Love Dog Rescue with two adoptable pups

    Nicole from One Love Dog Rescue with two adoptable pups

    Lauren Nielsen and Anthony Colonna with their new puppy

    Lauren Nielsen and Anthony Colonna with their new puppy

    Camille Carew and Marilyn Diorio with Wilson

    Camille Carew and Marilyn Diorio with Wilson

    Ralph and Ann Zaionz just adopted Ziggy

    Ralph and Ann Zaionz just adopted Ziggy

    Jackie Monteagudo, Ryan Rheaume and Steve Kent

    Jackie Monteagudo, Ryan Rheaume and Steve Kent

    Rodger Schiller

    Rodger Schiller

    Rochelle and Gamliel Oziel with Zoey

    Rochelle and Gamliel Oziel with Zoey

    Emily with a pup

    Emily with a pup

    Lisa from One Love Dog Rescue with a soon to be adopted pup

    Lisa from One Love Dog Rescue with a soon to be adopted pup

    Rodger and Kelly Schiller with Stella

    Rodger and Kelly Schiller with Stella

    Justin Schwartz of Mattitaco

    Justin Schwartz of Mattitaco

    Puppies waiting to be adopted

    Puppies waiting to be adopted

    Elmer strutting his stuff

    Elmer strutting his stuff

    Justin Schwartz of Mattitaco

    Justin Schwartz of Mattitaco

    Sheila Malone and Dan Burke Long Ireland Beer Co.

    Sheila Malone and Dan Burke Long Ireland Beer Co.

    Mike and Brandy with their new pup Robbie

    Mike and Brandy with their new pup Robbie

    Michael, Denise and Rebecca with Luna

    Michael, Denise and Rebecca with Luna

    Brook and Austin with their newly adopted pup

    Brook and Austin with their newly adopted pup

    Anthony Laubis and Lauren Kick with Russell

    Anthony Laubis and Lauren Kick with Russell

    Joe Pisano

    Joe Pisano

    Tricia, Jordan and Danny

    Tricia, Jordan and Danny

    Sheila Malone with Cash

    Sheila Malone with Cash

    Cash giving out kisses

    Cash giving out kisses

    Two adorable pups for adoption

    Two adorable pups for adoption

    Matthew holding a precious puppy

    Matthew holding a precious puppy

    An tiny puppy waiting for adoption

    An tiny puppy waiting for adoption

    Elmer getting some love from Felicia and Sean

    Elmer getting some love from Felicia and Sean

    Nadia Chanza and Skip

    Nadia Chanza and Skip

    Lauren Kick with Russell

    Lauren Kick with Russell

    Lauren Kick giving Russell a kiss

    Lauren Kick giving Russell a kiss

    Sean Aumuller with Dave

    Sean Aumuller with Dave

    Ashley and Lisa with Callie

    Ashley and Lisa with Callie

    Jack looking handsome

    Jack looking handsome

    Pepper with owner Caitlin Buthmann

    Pepper with owner Caitlin Buthmann

    Chelsea Fairweather and Jarrod Liston

    Chelsea Fairweather and Jarrod Liston

    Don with Dr. Pamea Moks of Manorville Pet Vet

    Don with Dr. Pamea Moks of Manorville Pet Vet

    Long Ireland Beer Co. owner Greg Martin

    Long Ireland Beer Co. owner Greg Martin

    Long Ireland Beer Co. owner Greg Martin

    Long Ireland Beer Co. owner Greg Martin

    Sheila Malone, Dan Burke and Greg Martin with a foster pup

    Sheila Malone, Dan Burke and Greg Martin with a foster pup

    Long Ireland Beer Co. owner Dan Burke

    Long Ireland Beer Co. owner Dan Burke

    Maria and Celeste with Ziggy

    Maria and Celeste with Ziggy

    Louis Forgione with Cash

    Louis Forgione with Cash

    Matt and Tina Kingsepp with Harley

    Matt and Tina Kingsepp with Harley

    Elisa, Alex, Lous and Francesca Forgione with Chewy

    Elisa, Alex, Lous and Francesca Forgione with Chewy

    Elmer and his friend

    Elmer and his friend

    Ian Clark and Derek Hotter with Rusty

    Ian Clark and Derek Hotter with Rusty

    Dan Burke and guests

    Dan Burke and guests

    Dan Burke with Kelsey, Tina, Leo, Olivia and Brandy

    Dan Burke with Kelsey, Tina, Leo, Olivia and Brandy

    Corey Monaco

    Corey Monaco

    Olivia Rousso and Caitlin O’Neill with Winter

    Olivia Rousso and Caitlin OâNeill with Winter

    Joelle, Nicole, Lisa, Cecilia, Trish and Rosalia of One Love Dog Rescue

    Joelle, Nicole, Lisa, Cecilia, Trish and Rosalia of One Love Dog Rescue

    Joelle, Nicole, Lisa, Cecilia, Trish and Rosalia of One Love Dog Rescue

    Joelle, Nicole, Lisa, Cecilia, Trish and Rosalia of One Love Dog Rescue

    Jennifer

    Jennifer

    George and Miley

    George and Miley

    Caitlin Buthmann

    Caitlin Buthmann
    Photo Galleries

    Photos from Puppy Love & Pints at Long Ireland Beer Company

    All proceeds benefited One Love Dog Rescue, Inc.

    Karen Weissner February 19, 2020

    Long Ireland Beer Company in Riverhead held a special Valentine’s Day–themed Puppy Love & Pints adoption event with One Love Dog Rescue, Inc. on Saturday, February 15. The brewery donated all proceeds from the event to the rescue.

    To learn more about One Love Dog Rescue, Inc., visit facebook.com/onelovedogrescue and for more on Long Island Beer Company, visit longirelandbeer.com.

