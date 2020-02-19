Photo Galleries
Photos from Puppy Love & Pints at Long Ireland Beer Company
All proceeds benefited One Love Dog Rescue, Inc.
Long Ireland Beer Company in Riverhead held a special Valentine’s Day–themed Puppy Love & Pints adoption event with One Love Dog Rescue, Inc. on Saturday, February 15. The brewery donated all proceeds from the event to the rescue.
To learn more about One Love Dog Rescue, Inc., visit facebook.com/onelovedogrescue and for more on Long Island Beer Company, visit longirelandbeer.com.
