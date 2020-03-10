Our East End Experts Dive In to Pool Installation, Powder Coating & More

With the cold winter months now behind us, many East Enders are eagerly waiting to jump back in to water. Our pool and powder coating experts want to share some useful tips to help you attain the pool and patio area of your summertime dreams.

For readers looking to install a fabulous new pool for this coming summer, Michael Dominici of Long Island Pool and Patio has some tips and suggestions:

Make sure the contractor is properly licensed and insured. If you are looking for one company to build the pool and the patio, make sure you are using a firm that utilizes 3D imaging for the design process. This lets the homeowner see what the project will look like before they start building. Tell the designer what you want in a pool and backyard—freeform or geometric shape? There are so many shapes available at this point; it really depends on the customer’s preference. We find most homes on the East End go with a rectangle-shaped pool. Very traditional and sleek. We find more and more customers want a “tanning” ledge built into the pool. They see them on vacation and want one for their backyard.

Curtis Treadwell of AAA Powder Coating explains the ins and outs of the powder coating process, dispels some misconceptions and dishes why East Enders should consider it:

After a cold winter, we’re all looking forward to the warmer temperatures of summer. Now is the best time to beat the mad summer rush and get your outdoor furniture refurbished. Why give up your outdoor patio set in the middle of the summer season when you are using it the most? Springtime is the best time to spruce it up! Your patio furniture, when left out in the hot summer sun and cold winter temperatures, can show some wear and tear. The sun’s UV rays and the winter’s snow and ice can wreak havoc on your patio set but that doesn’t mean that you can’t reverse the damage and having your outdoor items powder coated is the best solution.

Powder coating finishes are available in hundreds colors and they are made to be used outside in direct sun. Powder coatings are not like traditional wet paints—they are far more resistant to the sun’s UV rays, which as you know, cause the color to fade over time. So you can chose any color that fits your décor.

One misconception is that powder coating is very expensive. Over time, powder coating is a less expensive process than refinishing your patio set using a traditional wet paint, and the finish will last, on average, three times longer. Another misconception is that powder coating has limited colors to select from. Powder coating is available in hundreds of colors.

Here’s the best way to decide if refinishing your outdoor patio set is worthwhile: First, get an estimate on the cost to powder coat your set, then go out and get some estimates on how much it will cost you to buy a new replacement set. Most of the time, if the set you are thinking about refinishing is of good quality, powder coating will typically be between 1/3 and 1/2 of the cost of buying new.

Cost Friendly: Powder coating is a cost-friendly process and over time is far less expensive than wet paint.

Durability: Powder coating is far more durable than other paint options. The finish is more flexible than traditional paint, and allows for a small amount of bending and flexing as your parts vibrate and move. It is also resistant to scratching, flaking, saltwater corrosion and color fading that is caused by the sun’s UV rays.

Variety of Colors and Textures: One of the best assets of powder coating is the ability to completely customize the color and finish. Powder coating powder can be blended to match an existing color, with the option to add textures like wrinkles or glitter, and a huge range of finishes from high gloss all the way down to matte. Few other paint options can compete with this range and versatility.

Environmentally Safe: The powder coating process is free of solvents and other chemicals, and generally recognized as safe for use and for disposal. The process releases no known harmful chemicals into the atmosphere, and produces less overall waste throughout the spraying process.

Overall Quality: Both the application and curing process used in powder coating create a quality finish that is unlike any other paint on the market. Since the powder melts and flows together, it creates an even surface across the entire piece. In addition, it is not subject to unevenness, running or dripping, which are common among wet paints.