Lost ‘Seinfeld’ Blooper Reel Features 80 Minute of Outtakes

Raise your hand if you need a laugh.

A never-before-seen blooper reel has surfaced of Hamptonite Jerry Seinfeld‘s seminal sitcom Seinfeld. The reel was found on a DVD by Jon Lott, who explained the exciting find on Reddit:

At the Raynham flea market 2 years ago I found a DVD with 80 minutes of previously unseen Seinfeld bloopers. These are different from the official DVD bloopers, which are already on YouTube. This DVD was in a bootleg case with a bootleg design, and a simple unvarnished disc inside. I ripped the footage from the DVD and uploaded it raw to YouTube. Forgive the video quality; the DVD has low-grade video. The DVD was produced in 2000, which makes me think it’s a bootleg of a blooper DVD made for the cast and crew of Seinfeld in 1998 or 1999, to be shared in the days before internet. There is nothing else on the disc.

Seinfeld, co-created by Larry David, ran from 1990–1998 on NBC and followed a fictionalized version of Seinfeld and his group of friends, Elaine (Julie Louis-Dreyfus), George (Jason Alexander) and Kramer (Michael Richards). Often described as “a show about nothing,” the sitcom featured stories that often involved mundane topics gone hilariously wrong.

Watch the newly uncovered blooper reel above.