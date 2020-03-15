Sarah Jessica Parker Shares Hopeful Message After Broadway Goes Dark

Amagansett’s Sarah Jessica Parker has shared a positive, hopeful message in the wake of Broadway going dark due to COVID-19 concerns.

She and husband Matthew Broderick were gearing up to start Plaza Suite by Neil Simon on March 13, but all Broadway shows have currently been postponed.

She wrote: “Broadway doesn’t stay quiet for long. We will be back. The Rialto will hum. Times Square will hustle and bustle And we will be ready to swing open the doors of the beautiful Hudson Theatre and share an afternoon or evening together. We count the days until the marquees are once again lit. In the meantime, we think of all those affected and hope for everyone’s good health.”

In Plaza Suite, Parker and Broderick play three different couples staying in the same famous hotel room. In the first act, Visitor From Mamaroneck, Karen and Sam are a married couple on the verge of hitting the skids. In Visitor from Hollywood, Muriel and Jesse are former high school sweethearts. And in Visitor from Forest Hills, Norma and Roy, whose daughter refuses to come out of the bathroom to get to her wedding.