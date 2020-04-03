East End Art Lives On Through Local Galleries’ Digital Archives

While East End art galleries are closed for a few more weeks, art lives on in their online archives. Discover the works of renowned and up-and-coming artists hailing from the Hamptons and North Fork from the comfort of home, with these eight local gallery websites.

After checking out the following websites, be sure to delve into the unique experiences being offered by Hamptons arts institutions—Parrish Art Museum, Southampton Arts Center and Guild Hall.

Tripoli Gallery

Wainscott, tripoligallery.com

If you’ve missed any of Tripoli Gallery’s shows since 2009, rest assured they’re all available for your viewing pleasure, each with lengthy show descriptions and details about each work. The most recent exhibition is Alice Hope: Surge, a large-scale installation at the new Wainscott gallery. A you dig deeper into the archive you’ll see stunning works by Miles Partington, Yung Jake, Keith Sonnier, Nico Yektai, Darius Yektai and many others.

Chase Edwards Contemporary

Bridgehampton, chaseedwardsgallery.com

Since 2014, Chase Edwards Contemporary has presented an awe-inspiring selection of works by local, national and international artists, and to this day, select pieces live on in the gallery’s Featured Artists archive. Admire the sky, sea and the male form in Rob Lang’s photography; sit in awe of Michael Enn Sirvet’s bone-chilling sculptures; see pop icons re-imagined in John Joseph Hanright’s one-of-a-kind mixed media works; and find highlights from the other talented artists featured.

Grenning Gallery

Sag Harbor, grenninggallery.com

Sag Harbor’s Grenning Gallery goes above and beyond the typical art archive, boasting a couple thousand artworks searchable through an easy-to-use engine. You can shop by artist name, medium, subject, color tone or any variation of the 10 search options.

VSOP Projects

Greenport, vsopprojects.com

A staple of the Greenport art community, VSOP Projects showcases the works of a handful of skillful artists in regular exhibitions and online. Prepare to be blown away by John Brickles’s stone structures; re-define home furniture with bizarre pieces by Kin & Company; read each of Lisa Levy’s clever painted signs; and see what other artists have created, as well.

MM Fine Art

Southampton, mmfineart.com



Each show that has passed through the MM Fine Art since March 2018—from Amy Zerner’s A Retrospective: Tapestries, Collage & Couture to David Slater’s Solo Exhibition—has been preserved, at least in part, in easy-to-view slideshows. The latest exhibition, Justin Lyon’s Pop Up! additionally features a sleek online catalog to flip through.

Quogue Gallery

Quogue, quoguegallery.com

Staying true to its mission to showcase the work of prominent, mid-career and emerging artists in the modernist tradition, the Quogue Gallery website features works by more than 40 such artists. Explore the sculptures of Hans Van de Bovenkamp, the colorfully painted fields of Margery Gosnell Qua, the attention-grabbing assemblages of Liz Sloan and more.

William Ris Gallery

Jamesport, williamris.com

Located on the North Fork, William Ris Gallery boasts mesmerizing fine art by an impressive lineup of artists including Dan’s Papers cover artists Sandra Bloodworth, Keith Mantell, Charles Wildbank and Daniel Pollera, as well as Scott McIntire, Sarah Canfield and many others. Discover the artistic excellence that’s kept the gallery such a beloved institution for over five decades.

White Room Gallery

Bridgehampton, thewhiteroom.gallery

The White Room Gallery has been specializing in contemporary art of all media since 2015 and has won Dan’s Best of the Best Art Gallery every year since its inception. Head to the website to gaze upon the eccentric beauty of Candice CMC’s doughnut art, Laura Benjamin’s candy wrapper collages and Andrea McCafferty’s doll photography and many other talented artists.