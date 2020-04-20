Fans of ‘Seinfeld’ Pitch Video Game Idea

Fans of Hamptonite Jerry Seinfeld‘s eponymous sitcom take note—two huge fans of the long-running Seinfeld are pitching a video game based on the show.
Developers Jacob Janerka and Ivan Dixon have released a pitch for Seinfeld Adventure, a retro-styled adventure game inspired by ’80s and ’90s computer games such as Day of the Tentacle. “The ’90s were ripe for video game cash-ins on popular franchises,” they write on their website. “In this game we imagine, ‘What if there was an official Seinfeld point-and-click adventure game that was never released?'” Their vision of the game features pixel-art graphics and a short, 30-minute runtime, about the length of an episode.
Here’s the story for the game idea:
Episode 1 “The Email:” Jerry is dating a publicist who accidentally reveals his email address to Kenny Bania through a group email. Now Bania fills Jerry’s inbox with a flurry of spam emails asking for feedback on his new stand-up set. Jerry decides to break up with the publicist over this, but he doesn’t want to deal with the interaction face-to-face. Kramer suggests ending the relationship via email and avoiding it all together. Jerry does this before Elaine reminds him that the publicist was supposed to get them all tickets to the opening night of the new movie “Rochelle, Rochelle 2”. George devises a plan to corrupt Jerry’s girlfriend’s computer before she can read her emails so that they can still collect the tickets. Kramer says he knows who can help. Someone with a sworn vendetta against email. Someone who has devoted their whole life to analogue mail and sees email as a threat to his livelihood. Someone named Newman.
Janerka and Dixon will not develop the game without getting the go-ahead from Seinfeld and co-creator Larry David. Check out the trailer above, and learn more here.