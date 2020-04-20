Fans of ‘Seinfeld’ Pitch Video Game Idea

Fans of Hamptonite Jerry Seinfeld‘s eponymous sitcom take note—two huge fans of the long-running Seinfeld are pitching a video game based on the show.

Developers Jacob Janerka and Ivan Dixon have released a pitch for Seinfeld Adventure, a retro-styled adventure game inspired by ’80s and ’90s computer games such as Day of the Tentacle. “The ’90s were ripe for video game cash-ins on popular franchises,” they write on their website. “In this game we imagine, ‘What if there was an official Seinfeld point-and-click adventure game that was never released?'” Their vision of the game features pixel-art graphics and a short, 30-minute runtime, about the length of an episode.

Here’s the story for the game idea: