East End Towns and Villages Announce New Beach Parking Rules

Beaches may be open, but that doesn’t mean the East End summer season is kicking off as normal. In addition to local social distancing and mask guidelines, many towns and villages have recently changed the rules on beach parking, swimming and facilities to lower the number of visitors. Keep this guide in mind the next time you’re craving a seaside stroll, or face a hefty ticket.

East Hampton Village

The Village of East Hampton has instituted limited parking to maintain compliance with social distancing. Lot 1 at Main Beach will be closed until further notice, but all other lots will remain open. The Village will closely monitor for social distancing compliance and will institute additional limits as needed if beaches become overcrowded. Parking permits are required Memorial Day through Labor Day. Visit easthamptonvillage.org for more information.

East Hampton Town

In light of recent increased use of East Hampton Town beaches and outdoor recreation areas during the pandemic, increased parking regulations went into effect April 24, restricting parking in certain areas to residents only, or to only those holding resident or non-resident permits. Parking permits are required through Labor Day, and restrictions will be strictly enforced. East Hampton Town has also suspended the sale of nonresident parking, beach driving and launch ramp permits. Those that have already been issued will remain in effect until their expiration dates, and those expiration dates will not be extended, as is being done at present for other town permits. For more info, visit ehamptonny.gov.

Southampton Village

There haven’t been any 2020 announcements yet, but parking permits are required May 15 through September 15. Visit southamptonvillage.org for more information.

Southampton Town

The Town of Southampton has introduced pre-season beach parking permits by mail and has extended 2019 permits through June 30. Parking permits are required May 15 through Labor Day. While beaches and parks are open, skate parks and playgrounds are closed. Visit southamptontownny.gov for more info.

Westhampton Beach Village

No 2020 announcements have been made at this time, but parking permits are required Memorial Day through Labor Day. To learn more, visit westhamptonbeach.org.

Riverhead Town

There have been no 2020 announcements yet, but parking permits are required Memorial Day through Labor Day. Visit townofriverheadny.gov or more information.

Southold Town

Swimming and congregating at Southold Town beaches are prohibited until further notice, and parking at Town beaches and road ends is now limited to vehicles with Town resident parking permits only. These regulations are being closely monitored and strictly enforced by Traffic Control officers. Resident parking permits that expired on December 31, 2019 have been renewed through June 15. Residents and Southold property owners can apply for permits online, by mail through the Southold Town Clerk’s Office and, in the near future, at the upcoming Southold Town Annex drive-through. Parking permits are required year-round. For more information, visit southoldtownny.gov.

Shelter Island Town

No 2020 announcements have been made yet, but parking permits are required Memorial Day through Labor Day. For more information, visit shelterislandtown.us.

Suffolk County

While parks, beaches and marinas are open, certain facilities within them may be closed if they do not allow visitors to maintain social distancing. These include public restrooms, showers, the gas dock, barbecues and picnicking area. Visit suffolkcountyny.gov/departments/parks to learn more.

New York State

Swimming is currently prohibited at all New York State beaches and pools through May 31, with an extension likely. The Parks Department may reduce the number of available parking spaces on high visitation days. Visit parks.ny.gov/parks for more info.