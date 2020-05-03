DansPapers.com Top 5 Stories of the Week April 26–May 2

Mother’s Day giving, a North Fork restaurant helping the entire East End, making your garden gorgeous, community banking support for East End small business and a celebrated gender reveal for one of our Taste of Summer faves round out this week’s DansPapers.com Top 5 stories.

Mother’s Day arrives on Sunday, May 10, which means you have just enough time to order mom the perfect present. Show her you care with one—or more—of these thoughtful East End gifts, from local artisanal chocolates to beautiful artwork and more.

Chef Matty Boudreau and Co. at Greenport’s Green Hill Kitchen & ’Que are delivering the goods and dishing out deliciousness across the North Fork, the Hamptons and beyond. Whether it’s launching the new Green Hill Provisions, getting great meals to healthcare workers or simply cooking up award-winning barbecue, the mission to be there for the community remains at the forefront of all they do.

BNB Bank President and CEO Kevin O’Connor understands, better than most, the plight of the small communities and businesses that are the heart and soul of the East End and Long Island. He has seen and heard the powerful sense of uncertainty. “We’ve been asked, how do we come back to normal?” he’s been asked.

“Garden year-round is our new theme.” LongHouse Reserve horticulturalist Holger Winenga is ready for warm weather, but wants East Enders to know that gardens never sleep. “The East End’s cycle has changed so much over the years,” Winenga says. “From the early beach colonies to insulated and heated weekend homes and mansions that house families comfortably year-around, many second-home owners have migrated after 9/11 and particularly now during this pandemic, but most gardens have caught on slowly and still have little interests in the off-season.”

Hamptonite, Dan’s Taste of Summer fave and Food Network star Katie Lee, cohost of The Kitchen, married producer Ryan Biegel in 2018. Now the happy couple has announced that they will be welcoming a little girl into the world and the congratulations are pouring in.