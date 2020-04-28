Show Mom You Care with East End Mother’s Day Gifts

Mother’s Day arrives on Sunday, May 10, which means you have just enough time to order mom the perfect present. Show her you care with one—or more—of these thoughtful East End gifts.

For the Mom with a Sweet Tooth

Every year moms receive chocolate as a gift and every year they love it, because chocolate is just that good. But maybe it’s time to step up your game with gourmet chocolate concoctions from North Fork Chocolate Company in Aquebogue. Your options, available for shipping and local delivery, include #1 Mom Pops, solid chocolate hearts, heart boxes, chocolate rose pops, gift baskets and more, with dark, milk and white chocolate variants available. 631-779-2963, northforkchocolate.com

For the Wine-Loving Mom

What pairs better with Mother’s Day chocolate than a bottle of local wine? Call Towne Cellars Wines & Liquors to inquire about their expansive rosé, red and white wine selection, and top-shelf spirits. Orders over $50 receive free shipping, and orders over $300 get 10% off. Cheers to you, mom! 631-874-9451, townecellarswines.com

For the Literary Mom

For book-lovers, few things are as magical as coming into possession of a first edition of a timeless novel, and Southampton Books and Sag Harbor books can make that dream a reality. Make your mother the proud owner of a 1956 The Return of the King by J.R.R. Tolkien, a 1939 Finnegan’s Wake by James Joyce, a 1930 The Maltese Falcon by Dashiell Hammett or a 2004 Cloud Atlas signed by author David Mitchell. 631-283-0270 (Southampton), 631-725-8425 (Sag Harbor), southamptonsagharborbooks.com

For the Mom in Need of a Day Off

While you can’t treat mom to a day at the spa, you can ship a day of pampering right to her door with Sylvester & Co.’s bespoke bath and body products. The Coco & Maya ‘TATTOO’ Lavender Bath Salts provide a muscle-soothing, stress-relieving experience, while the Goē Oil enriches and revitalizes hair, skin and soul with an intricate combination of 28 plant-based oils and butters. There’s plenty more on offer at the Sag Harbor store, so start filling up your online shopping cart now. 631-725-5012, sylvesterandco.com

For the Game Night Mom

In this crazy time, spending quality time with mom in the traditional sense just won’t work; however, shared experiences are still possible if you think creatively. Stevenson’s Toys can help you do that with their wide selection of colorful puzzles. Pick one out, say the 1,000-piece St. Andrew’s Dune Church puzzle, and order one for yourself and one for mom, then choose a daily or weekly time to work on them together or to see who can complete theirs first. Shipping and local delivery are available. 631-283-2111, stevensonstoys.com

For the Mom Who Can’t Get Enough of East End History

If your mom can’t get enough of local history, consider shipping her something from the Shelter Island Historical Society. Historical books, collections of letters, Shelter Island note cards, East End photographs, as well as locally sourced body products, glasses, ceramics and bags are just some of the items for sale that will make your mom feel more connected to this incredible place we call home. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

For the Mom Who Loves the Classics

It’s hard to beat the classic Mother’s Day bouquet, and there are few places better at crafting eye-popping flower arrangements than Ivy League Flowers and Gifts. From the beautiful monochromatic bouquets, such as Very Violet and Lovely Pinks, to the stunningly colorful Spirited Delphinium & Hydrangea Bouquet, Pleasant Pastels and Floral Spectacular, anything from this Southold florist is sure to wow mom. 631-765-6500, ivyleagueflowersandgifts.com

For the Mom Who Loves Art, from Her Child with a Big Heart

Not every mom is guaranteed a wonderful Mother’s Day, as is the case with many of the women who rely on The Retreat’s services for domestic abuse victims. This year, consider purchasing your mom a breathtaking, heartstring-pulling artwork from RJD Gallery’s Shades of Light exhibition, such as O’Neil Scott’s “Freethinker,” which donates a portion of proceeds to The Retreat. Your mom will be touched to know what a thoughtful, caring child she raised, and some mother you’ll likely never meet will feel love and support in a time when she needs it most. 631-725-1161, artsy.net/rjd-gallery