DansPapers.com Top 5 Stories of the Week, May 3–9

Special culinary takeout treats for Mom, a reopening at Claudio’s in Greenport, a scavenger hunt you do from home, safety tips for Lyme Disease Awareness Month and a memorable music fest goes virtual in this week’s DansPapers.com Top 5 stories.

Moms should always be treated like royalty on Mother’s Day, but with the way things have been for the past month, she deserves the crème de la crème. Order your family matriarch a queen’s feast at one of these Hamptons and North Fork restaurants serving Mother’s Day takeout specials.

The Neo-Political Cowgirls (NPC) are a theatrical troupe unlike any other on the East End. With immersive, dance-infused productions like the epic Eve, the achingly intimate Voyeur and the lovely, annual theatrical scavenger hunt Zima, Founder and Artistic Director Kate Mueth has provided audiences with innovative and truly unique experiences. But with COVID-19 sending the world behind closed doors, it’s easy to imagine an in-your-face, experiential group like NPC having to retreat into the darkness for the time being. Thankfully, that’s not so—Mueth and the talented group of actors and dancers at NPC have rapidly adapted and will present PRIMAVERA!, a virtual scavenger hunt inspired by mythical folklore to coincide with Mother’s Day, on Saturday, May 9. Created in conjunction with the Musae platform, PRIMAVERA! is an adaptation of Zima and recreates the immersive theatricality NPC is known for.

May is Lyme Disease Awareness Month, making it a perfect time to consider the dangers of the illness in what will be a particularly difficult season, thanks to the COVID-19 and a particularly heavy tick population. Already hard at work trying to stem the tide at homes around the Twin Forks, East End Tick & Mosquito Control President Brian Kelly shares some thoughts about how Lyme disease could affect COVID-19 patients and the efforts of healthcare providers, as well as some tips for keeping yourself safe from tick-borne diseases this summer.

The annual Rites of Spring Music Festival (ROSMF) would have begun its fifth season of bringing classical and contemporary music to multiple North Fork venues, but in light of our times, ROSMF is launching a new “Music & Tell” virtual series of performances and talks featuring a list of excellent talents throughout the month of May. The announcement for the program explains, “Music & Tell is aimed to expand the mission of ROSMF and create a stronger sense of identity while investing in the passion and artistry of classical and contemporary artists.

A sure sign of summer is the opening of the iconic Claudio’s Restaurants on the waterfront in Greenport. This summer will, of course, be unlike any before it, but Claudio’s is there to service their many fans who live on, or travel to, the North Fork. To begin the 150th anniversary of Claudio’s operations, the quick-service outpost Crabby Jerry’s opened for takeout, delivery and dockside boat pick-up beginning May 6.