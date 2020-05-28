East End Libraries Offering Virtual Programming for Adults and Seniors

Hamptons and North Fork libraries do more than provide residents with crucial access to information and new ideas, they also bring their communities together with year-round programming and events. The format may have changed, but libraries are continuing to offer fun, engaging activities for all. Check out some of the great virtual programs for adults and seniors, and keep an eye out for our roundup of online library activities for kids and teens. Visit the libraries’ websites for full registration info.

HAMPTONS

Amagansett Free Library

631-267-3810, amagansettlibrary.org

Dell Cullum on Wildlife

Wednesday, June 3, 5–6 p.m.

Join Dell Cullum, founder of the nonprofit, Wildlife Rescue of East Hampton Inc., for a virtual Q&A and talk on the wild creatures thriving in East End backyards, on beaches and along the library’s wooded trails.

As a filmmaker, photographer and educator, Cullum dedicates his life and art to the rescue of wildlife. A passionate crusader for a clean environment, he facilitates and participates in local trash cleanups.

Get Moving with Lisa Farbar

Mondays, 10–11 a.m.

Join instructor Lisa Farbar for light weights and core work. All abilities welcome. Email director@amagansettlibrary.org for the Zoom link.

Qigong with Kate Zahorsky

Tuesdays, 10–11 a.m.

For centuries Qigong has been used for health, spirituality and martial arts training. This system of coordinated body posture and movement can result in profound health benefits by supporting the body’s natural tendency to return to balance. Through gentle and flowing movements, students will realize increased strength, flexibility, and balance in both muscles and joints. People of all abilities can practice qigong. Be aware that after the first couple of sessions, you may feel sleepy from the mental exertion. Register for the Zoom class by emailing director@amagansettlibrary.org.

East Hampton Library

631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Friday Film Discussions

Fridays, 6–7:30 p.m.

Join the library for a discussions on classic films. East Hampton Library patrons can stream the films on Kanopy with an East Hampton Library Card. The film is also available for viewing on other platforms such as Tubi, Crackle and Amazon. Zoom link will be sent out to registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the event.

John Jermain Memorial Library

631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

Local Spotlight: Naomi the Drag Queen

Saturday, May 30, 6:30–7 p.m.

Connect with the Sag Harbor community through the library’s new Local Spotlight program series. This week’s interview is with the fabulous drag queen Naomi, aka actor and esthetician Robert C. Kohnken. Register for the Zoom discussion in advance.

JJML LIVE: Gentle Yoga

Tuesdays, 11 a.m.–Noon

Gentle Yoga is a class for all levels with an emphasis on breath through movement, basic poses and alignment. It opens the body, breath and mind—increasing flexibility, balance, calmness and focus. Grab a yoga mat, blanket or towel and block, and dress for motion and comfort. Register in advance.

JJML LIVE: Adult Trivia!

Saturdays, 7–8 p.m.

It’s time for books, brains and bragging rights—virtual edition! Tune in for some trivia fun on Zoom. There will be questions on history, pop culture, geography, science, general knowledge and more. Register in advance.

Hampton Library

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Gene Casey’s Monday Morning Mini Concert

Monday, June 1, 10–10:30 a.m.

Having recently performed his first-ever virtual concert, Gene Casey, frontman of the band Gene Casey and the Lone Sharks, concludes his Monday Morning Mini Concerts series with a livestream on Hampton Library’s YouTube channel. The 30-minute show is free and requires no registration.

Virtual Tai Chi with John Turnbull

Thursdays, Noon–1 p.m.

Join John Turnbull on Zoom every Thursday at noon for a relaxing hour of Tai Chi. Awaken your senses and strengthen your body. Register in advance.

Rogers Memorial Library

631-283-0774, myrml.org

Breathe Together

Tuesdays, 10–10:30 a.m.

Join the library once a week in the summer to sit still and practice the kind of deep breathing that fosters calm well-being and can improve health and our outlook on life. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event.

Chair Yoga with Mary Sammon

Tuesdays, 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Strengthen muscles, support bone health, and improve balance through the practice of yoga. This gentle Zoom class is suitable for all levels and incorporates a variety of postures, some standing with the support of a chair. Wear comfortable clothing. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event.

Tuesday Evening Yoga with Becky Rosko

Tuesdays, 5:15–6:15 p.m.

Improve and support overall health and well-being through the practice of yoga. Bring a yoga mat and wear comfortable clothing. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event.

ESL for Beginners with Helen Mendes

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 6:30–8 p.m.

This class is designed for students who do not speak English or who know very little English. The library will practice reading, listening and speaking skills. Students will be emailed prior to the class with Zoom meeting ID and password. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event.

ESL Intermediate/Advanced with Helen Mendes

Wednesday, June 10, 7:45–8:45 p.m.

This class will help more advanced students build on their vocabulary, reading, listening and speaking skills. you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event.

Thursday Afternoon Knitting and Crocheting Circle

Thursdays, 4–5 p.m.

Drop in and work on your own projects in the company of friends. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event.

Yoga for the Chakras with Sarah Anjali

Saturday, June 6, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

The chakras represent an ancient map that helps the library understand how the physical body relates to the energetic body, the mind, and the spirit. Just as yoga postures address more than the body, working with the chakras brings awareness not only to physical issues, but also helps to identify and release energetic and emotional blocks. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event.

Hampton Bays Public Library

631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Virtual “Broadway on a Budget” Presentation

Saturday, June 6, 1–2 p.m.

Join theater enthusiast Brian Stoll via Zoom for a discussion on all things Broadway—beginning with the history and importance of the Broadway playbill. He will also share several money-saving tips on how to see Broadway shows for under $50. To sign up, email Brian at brian.a.stoll@gmail.com prior to the presentation for the Zoom password.

Tennessee Walt’s A Distant Country 3

Saturday, June 6, 2–3:30 p.m.

Tennessee Walt hosts 75 minutes of live music—classic country songs associated with Hank Williams, Garth Brooks, the Carter Family, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Hank Snow and Kitty Wells, along with a few Walt originals—plus audience requests and interesting anecdotes about the songs and the artists who created them.

Quogue Library

631-653-4224, quoguelibrary.org

Sculpt and Cardio Dance Series

Wednesdays, 2–3 p.m.

All ages and levels are welcome! Join instructor Leisa DeCarlo, a professional and internationally known dancer, for sculpting and cardio using fun dance moves. Register for the Zoom class in advance.

Westhampton Free Library

631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Link and Learn: Five Artists with Ranelle Wolf

Monday, June 1, 10:30–11:30 a.m.

Abstract installation artist Yayoi Kusama finds the inspiration for her art through examination of the natural world. Join this virtual session to learn about the work of this wonderful artist including her signature creations which often involve dots. Zoom registration is free and required.

Facebook Live Concert: Alexander Wu at the Piano

Friday, June 12, 7–8:30 p.m.

Join pianist Alexander Wu for a special Facebook Live Concert from his home. No registration required.

Monday Evening Pilates

Mondays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Join instructor Leisa DeCarlo in a pilates class led via Zoom. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event.

Zoom Zumba Gold

Tuesdays, 9:3o–10:30 a.m.

Join instructor Danielle Cheeseman in a Zumba Gold class led via Zoom. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event. Registration is free and required to receive Zoom link and password.

Writers’ Group

Tuesdays, 6–8:30 p.m.

Join Donna McGullam in a writers group session led via Zoom. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event. Registration is free and required to receive Zoom link and password.

Tai Chi for Seniors

Wednesdays, 10–11 a.m.

Join instructor Sal Minardi in a Tai Chi class led via Zoom. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event. Registration is free and required to receive Zoom link and password.

Chair Yoga for Seniors

Wednesdays, 2–3 p.m.

Wednesdays, June 3–24 at 2pm. Join instructor Edward Batcheller in a chair yoga class led via Zoom. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event. Registration is free and required to receive Zoom link and password.

Thursday Morning Pilates

Thursdays, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Join instructor Leisa DeCarlo in a pilates class led via Zoom. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event. Registration is free and required to receive Zoom link and password.

Thursday Evening Yoga

Thursdays, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Join instructor Melanie Sands in a gentle yoga class geared for all levels led via Zoom. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event. Registration is free and required to receive Zoom link and password.

Senior Total Fitness

Fridays, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Join instructor Frances Phillips in a total fitness class led via Zoom. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event. Registration is free and required to receive Zoom link and password.

Line Dancing

Fridays, 5–6 p.m.

Join Line Dancing instructor Natalie Boyle for a fun session led via Zoom. Registration opens June 4.

Zoom Zumba!

Saturdays, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Join instructor Tiana Grampus in a Zumba class led via Zoom. This event is part of a combined series. If you register for this event, you will be automatically registered for all of the following events in the series and will receive a reminder email before each event. Registration is free and required to receive Zoom link and password.

Knit This, Knot That

Saturdays, 11 a.m.–Noon

Join instructor Stephanie Raffel in a knitting session via Zoom. Registration is required to receive Zoom link and password.

NORTH FORK

Riverhead Free Library

631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Virtual Evening Yoga

Wednesdays, 6–7 p.m.

Join Sarah, a Kripalu-trained yoga teacher, for a class appropriate for the beginner or intermediate practitioner. Breath work, alignment, strength building and the philosophy of yoga will be intertwined with mudras, mantras and chanting. If you’ve been thinking of trying yoga for the first time or firing up your practice, this is the class for you!

Virtual Author Event: Erika Swyler

Saturday, May 30, 7–8 p.m.

This is your chance to virtually meet Erika Swyler, author of The Book of Speculation and Light from Other Stars.

Literary Café

Tuesdays and Fridays, 10–11 a.m.

Share your love of books and reading in an informal Zoom meeting with Readers’ Advisor Bev and other participants. Email mattitucklibrary@gmail.com to join.

Connect and Chat

Wednesdays, 11 a.m.–Noon

Join library staff on Zoom for an open virtual meeting. Feel free to bring recommendations for books, music, movies and TV shows.

Cutchogue-New Suffolk Free Library

631-734-7010, cutchoguelibrary.org

Introduction to Meditation: Practices for Being Present

Wednesday, June 3, 1–2 p.m.

If you’ve been considering giving meditation a try, now is the time to do it—virtually! The Zoom link can be found on the library’s website.

Dancing Fit

Mondays, 1⋅11a.m.–Noon

Dance instructor Daria Klipp combines dance moves and aerobic movements to create a fun, effective workout. The Zoom link can be found on the library’s website.

Buddhism 101

Tuesdays, 11 a.m.–Noon

Learn the basics of Buddhism with Parnel. The Zoom link can be found on the library’s website.

Zumba Gold

Thursdays, 10–11 a.m.

Get your Zumba on with Gianna! The Zoom link can be found on the library’s website.

Chair Yoga

Fridays, 11 a.m.–Noon

Join Judy in giving your muscles a gentle stretch with some basic chair yoga. The Zoom link can be found on the library’s website.

Shelter Island Public Library

631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

BYOB Book Club

Saturday, June 6, 2–3 p.m.

Join Terry and Jocelyn for an informal discussion about what you’ve read recently! They’ll share the library’s impressions and new reading recommendations!

Zoom Trivia Happy Hour

Saturday, June, 5–6 p.m.

Quizmaster extraordinaire Bob DeStefano returns again with Trivia Happy Hour. Winners get bragging rights!

Singalong for Seniors

Thursday, June 11, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Tune in to Zoom to join Shelter Island’s Sara Mundy in singing along with some classic tunes—Frank Sinatra, Patsy Cline, Louis Armstrong and other greats.

Introduction to Vegetable Gardening

Friday, June 12, 7–8 p.m.

Cristina Cosentino, director of farm operations at Sylvester Manor Educational Farm, will speak about everything from where to put your garden, to soil, fertilizer, compost, planting calendars, harvest and more.

Art/Rich Poetry Roundtable

Tuesdays, 4:30–5:30 p.m.

The group reads poets of all styles and points of view—from classical times to the present—and the library welcomes anyone who enjoys meeting with fellow poetry lovers for a lively discussion.