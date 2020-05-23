Jimmy Fallon and Jennifer Lopez Face Off in TikTok Challenge

Sagaponack’s Jimmy Fallon, who hosts The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, is a funnyman with a big heart. For over a month, Fallon has been hosting a remote version of his popular NBC late-night talk show from his East End home, incorporating wife Nancy and kids Frances Cole, 5, and Winnie Rose, 6, into the irreverent and fun broadcasts.

Fallon spoke with Entertainment Weekly in April about working from home and gave some funny, sweet insights. When asked about having his wife, a TV producer herself, appear on camera, Fallon said, ‘She’s a little freaked out. She said, ‘Don’t tell them anything in the interview.’ I go, ‘It’s fine.’ She says, ‘I don’t want to hear it.’ She has stepped in behind the scenes. She does not like being on camera at all. She’s cool, but she’s like, ‘I don’t want to hear how I looked. I don’t want to hear anyone ask. I’m so much better being an audience member.’”

The personality’s adorable daughters have joined in the fun, as well. During one of his monologues, the girls started arguing about gummy worms and interrupted him. Winnie demanded to know why Frances got a candy while she didn’t, and Fallon explained that Frances was given one to get her to sit down and take it down a notch, while Winnie was already calm and sorted. He eventually relented and gave them both more candy.

The bread and butter of Fallon’s At Home episodes, of course, have been the interviews he’s done, including one with Amagansett’s Alec Baldwin. Other stars he’s interviewed include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Shonda Rhimes and Jennifer Garner.

Fallon has taken the opportunity to raise money for charities while working from home, asking fans to donate to a different charity each episode, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the National Domestic Violence Workers Alliance and more. Fallon told Deadline, “We thought a way to make it a little different would be to have every show dedicated to a different charity. Every guest we’ve had on the show so far, had a charity they mentioned. We’ve raised a lot of money with that. YouTube has helped us out.”

Fallon has hosted The Tonight Show since 2014. Prior to The Tonight Show, Fallon hosted The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon from 2009–2014.

Last week, Fallon and Water Mill’s Jennifer Lopez participated in a TikTok dance-off. Check it out above.