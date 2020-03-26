Jimmy Fallon to Chat Remotely with Alec Baldwin on ‘Tonight Show’

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon continues tonight, Thursday, March 26, with the Sagaponack TV personality chatting via Zoom with Amagansett resident Alec Baldwin.

Fallon has been working from home since last week and filming short segments with the help of wife Nancy Juvonen that include updates on the Fallon family, funny stories and video interviews with various stars. Last week, Fallon interviewed Hamilton writer and star Lin-Manuel Miranda. This week, viewers can tune in to the regularly scheduled episode of The Tonight Show and watch a combination of “At Home” and “Best of” content from the show.

Here’s a rundown of the At Home guests through April 1:

Thursday, March 26: Alec Baldwin

Friday, March 27: Tina Fey and José Andrés

Monday, March 30: Ryan Tedder

Tuesday, March 31: Demi Lovato

Wednesday, April 1: Adam Sandler

Fallon has hosted The Tonight Show since 2014. Prior to The Tonight Show, Fallon hosted The Late Show with Jimmy Fallon from 2009–2014.

Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon weeknights on NBC at 11:35 p.m.