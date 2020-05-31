Rihanna Reportedly Considering Hamptons Home

Singer Rihanna is reportedly looking to join the ranks of elite superstars who own property in the Hamptons.

Page Six reports that Rihanna is looking to first rent on the East End, with the possibility of buying. One property she’s looked at is 719 Daniels Lane, Sagaponack, listed by Bespoke Real Estate at $18.5 million. The home was also available to rent for $800,000 a month for the summer but someone beat her to it. A source tells Page Six, “She doesn’t really have a budget, she just knows what she wants.” The source adds that she wants to be on the ocean, but also loves jet-skiing, making Sag Harbor a potential spot.

Rihanna, at 32, is the youngest solo artist to score 14 No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Born in Barbados, the star is known for hits such as “Pon de Replay,” “Umbrella,” “We Found Love” and more. If she buys in the Hamptons, she’ll join musical peers like East Hampton’s Beyoncé and Sean John Combs.