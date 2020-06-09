Stars Come Out for The Retreat All Against Abuse Virtual Gala

The Retreat’s biggest event of the year, All Against Abuse, is returning with some major changes this weekend to raise the necessary funds to provide free domestic abuse services to East End survivors, and top local artists and celebrities are lending their support to promote the effort in its new virtual format.

With COVID-19 still posing a threat to large gatherings, the organization is protecting against spreading the virus by hosting an a 10-day online benefit auction starting Friday, June 12, and an elegant virtual cocktail party and live auction via Zoom on Saturday, June 13. The event will feature appearances and performances by a number of The Retreat‘s Hamptons celebrity supporters, including Mariska Hargitay, Ali Wentworth, Kelly Ripa, Joy Behar, Don Lemon, feminist author Leslie Morgan Steiner (The Naked Truth: A Memoir) and young actor Jaret Martino.

Tickets can be acquired for free, but there are several donor ticket levels ranging from the $100 Night Out, which provides a family in crisis with a gift card for a much-needed night out, to the $5,000 Peace Maker, which provides trained legal advocates to five domestic violence survivors for six months. Anyone who would like to donate more can add an additional donation amount or participate in the online auction.

Lots up for bid in the extended silent auction and premier live auction (during the virtual gala) include a variety of trips, experiences and items, such as a weekend in St. Lucia, five nights in the Dominican Republic, a New York Jets helmet signed by Jamal Adams, haircuts, massages, jewelry, gift cards, and one-of-a-kind platters designed by vaunted East End artists such as Michael Butler, Melinda Hackett, Paton Miller, Mickey Paraskevas, Dan Rizzi and Hans Van de Bovenkamp. Silent auction bidding will be open for 10 days, starting at noon on Friday, June 12 and continuing through Monday, June 22 at 5 p.m. Bidding for big-ticket, premier auction items will be live only during Saturday’s virtual cocktail party.

“The world is suddenly not the same. Forced to stay home, we feel a lack of freedom. With so many uncertainties about our safety, we feel a constant underlying fear. We’ll all go on, but we’ll be changed in a fundamental way. What we are feeling now is what victims of domestic violence feel every day,” The Retreat explains in a statement about this year’s All Against Abuse virtual gala, pointing out that their services for survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, adult sex trafficking and stalking are needed now more than ever.

Taking part in this weekend’s auctions and virtual gala, spreading the word and donating will all help support and further that mission. Learn more about The Retreat at theretreatinc.org.

To purchase tickets, preview auction items and learn more about All Against Abuse, visit retreatgala.org.