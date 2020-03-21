Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Donate $1 Million to Coronavirus Relief

Water Mill supercouple Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos have reportedly donated $1 million to COVID-19 relief efforts, according to PEOPLE.

A source tells PEOPLE that the donation will be “allocated in part to the New York Governor’s Office for the purchase of urgently needed ventilators and additionally towards WIN, an organization running 11 women’s shelters across New York City.”

Ripa is the long-running host of Live! with Kelly and Ryan, while Consuelos is currently starring as villainous Hiram Lodge on The CW’s primetime series Riverdale. The two met as castmates on ABC’s now-defunct soap opera All My Children, where their characters, Hayley and Mateo, endured a years-long star-crossed romance before living happily ever after. Ripa and Consuelos married in 1996 and have three kids—Joaquin, 17, Lola, 18 and Michael, 22.

