Justin Bieber Rents $5 Million Property in Montauk

NestSeekers Agent Dylan Eckardt handled the deal.

SOTH Team July 2, 2020
Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber, Photo: ©PATRICKMCMULLAN.COM

Superstar Justin Bieber has rented a home in Montauk that’s valued at $5 million.

The property, which is located on Old Montauk Highway and not currently on the market, is being rented for $375,000. NestSeekers International agent and Montauk local Dylan Eckardt brokered the deal.

“Justin and I have mutual acquaintances,” Eckardt told Dan’s Papers. “He knows I’m the best at what I do. He asked me to find something private at $150,000 for two weeks. We couldn’t get that, so we figured something out. We told someone to leave their home and met in the middle at $375,000.”

Eckardt is also responsible for Rihanna‘s recent $415,000 rental in Sag Harbor.

Page Six first reported on the story on Thursday, noting the property includes ocean views and a pool. Bieber has spent time in the Hamptons before, hanging at Wölffer Estate Vineyard in 2017 and stayed at a Joe Farrell property in 2016.

