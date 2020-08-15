Leslie Jordan Lives His Best Life in East Hampton

Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who has become something of a social media darling since the pandemic, posted some fun videos of his recent trip to East Hampton on Instagram. In the video below, Jordan is enjoying a lovely day on Newtown Lane.

Jordan also spent time with Hamptonite Katie Couric at her home and posted this hilarious video:

Known for his acerbic wit and tongue-in-cheek Southern charm, Jordan is recognized for his long-running recurring role as (sort of) closeted socialite Beverly Leslie on NBC’s iconic sitcom Will & Grace (starring East Ender Debra Messing). Jordan reprised the role for the show’s reboot and his character “came out,” to the shock of nobody (least of all verbal sparring partner Karen, played by Megan Mullally). He’s also appeared in several seasons of FX’s anthology series American Horror Story, and the cult classic play and film Sordid Lives.