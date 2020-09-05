Scarlett Johansson Talks Timely Themes of ‘Black Widow’

Amagansett resident Scarlett Johansson recently spoke with Empire magazine about the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film Black Widow, the first solo outing for the character.

“I think this film in particular is very much reflective of what’s going on in regards to the Time’s Up movement and the #MeToo movement,” she told Empire. “It would be such a miss if we didn’t address that stuff, if this film didn’t take that head-on. I think, particularly for Cate Shortland [director], it was so important for her to make a movie about women who are helping other women, who lift other women up out of a very difficulty situation. Someone asked me if Natasha was a feminist. Of course she is, it’s obvious. It’s kinda an asinine question.”

Black Widow is a prequel that tells a solo adventure for the beloved Marvel heroine, in which Natasha Romanoff aka the Black Widow must face her past. Other stars include Florence Pugh (Outlaw King), Rachel Weiss (recently Oscar nominated for The Favourite) and David Harbour (Sheriff Jim Hopper in Netflix’s Montauk-inspired hit Stranger Things).

The film is currently slated for release November 6. Watch the trailer above.