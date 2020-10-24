Christie Brinkley and her kids Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Jack Brinkley-Cook attended a private advanced screening of HBO’s new limited series thriller The Undoing on Saturday, October 17.
The drive-in event hosted by The Cinema Society took place at Jill Rappaport’s Last Buck Ranch in Water Mill. Guests were able to order food from their vehicles from a menu that included homemade popcorn, cacio e pepe mac and cheese, chicken pot pie, individual pizzas, sliders, apple crumble, and black and white cookies. Drinks that were served included Crafters Union wine cans, Montauk Beer, on the rocks margaritas and old fashioneds.
Another amazing night where my riding ring was turned into a drive-in theater again! Thank you @hbo and @cinemasociety #andrewsaffir for debuting the wonderful thriller @undoinghbo starring @nicolekidman and #HughGrant. My best pal @christiebrinkley and her fabulous kids @jackbrinkleycook and @sailorbrinkleycook attended along with so many wonderful folks! Thank you for a great night socially distanced! 🎥 #hbo #theundoing #driveinmovietheater #socialdistancing #thankyou #christiebrinkley #cinemasociety
Brinkley shared photos from the event on her Instagram and after getting a sneak peek of the first two episodes, wrote, “I can’t wait for the rest of the series!”
It was another fantastic Drive-In Movie Night at the amazing Last Buck Ranch ranch at @jillrappaport_ ‘s Western spread in #thehamptons ! We were treated to the first two episodes starring two of my favorite actors @nicolekidman and #hughgrant in the new @davidekelleyproductions @hbo thriller @undoinghbo I’ve included my own film snippet ( “what’s a Bouce? “ answer a fancy way to say “Boss” lol! ) And You are a Boss Jilly …you and Andrew @cinemasociety and @danielbenedict gave us all such a fun night ! I can’t wait for the rest of the series! 🎥🎞🌟oh and did you see my subliminal messaging …VOTE! Thank you @michael_atmore for my cute @stuartweitzman patriotic boots 💙🇺🇸🌟
The Undoing premieres this Sunday, October 25, on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. and stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.