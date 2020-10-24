Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Christie Brinkley and her kids Sailor Brinkley-Cook and Jack Brinkley-Cook attended a private advanced screening of HBO’s new limited series thriller The Undoing on Saturday, October 17.

The drive-in event hosted by The Cinema Society took place at Jill Rappaport’s Last Buck Ranch in Water Mill. Guests were able to order food from their vehicles from a menu that included homemade popcorn, cacio e pepe mac and cheese, chicken pot pie, individual pizzas, sliders, apple crumble, and black and white cookies. Drinks that were served included Crafters Union wine cans, Montauk Beer, on the rocks margaritas and old fashioneds.

Brinkley shared photos from the event on her Instagram and after getting a sneak peek of the first two episodes, wrote, “I can’t wait for the rest of the series!”

The Undoing premieres this Sunday, October 25, on HBO and HBO Max at 9 p.m. and stars Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant.