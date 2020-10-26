Give Your Pet the East End’s Best of the Best

If you love your pet and want to give them the very best, treat them to the Best of the Best of the East End. Take a look at the 2019 award winners in the BOTB Pet & Animal Services categories and consider giving them a vote or two in the 2020 contest.
Best Hamptons Animal Rescue Group
Platinum Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)
Gold Animal Rescue Fund of The Hamptons (ARF)
Silver Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue
Bronze Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center
Best North Fork Animal Rescue Group
Platinum North Shore Horse Rescue
Gold Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center
Silver North Fork Animal Welfare League
Bronze Kent Animal Shelter
Best Hamptons Animal Shelter
Platinum Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)
Gold Animal Rescue Fund of The Hamptons (ARF)
Silver Bideawee
Bronze Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue
Best North Fork Animal Shelter
Platinum Kent Animal Shelter
Gold North Fork Animal Welfare League
Silver Southold Animal Shelter
Best East End Dog Breeder
Platinum Sportsman’s Kennels
Gold Labradoodles of Long Island
Silver Australian Shepherd Puppies Long Island
Bronze Long Island Yorkie Puppies
Best Hamptons Dog Trainer
Platinum Sportsman’s Kennels
Gold Animal Rescue Fund of The Hamptons (ARF)
Silver Dan Gebbia Professional Dog Trainer
Best North Fork Dog Trainer
Platinum Katrina Winsor
Gold North Fork School for Dogs
Silver Coexisting Canine Dog Training
Bronze Dog Town NY
Best Hamptons Groomer
Platinum Westhampton Dog Grooming
Gold Kool K9
Silver The Posh Poodle
Bronze Harbor Pets
Best North Fork Groomer
Platinum Dorene Phillips
Gold Dog Town NY
Silver Harbor Pet
Bronze Katie’s Kuts
Best Hamptons Pet Boarding/Sitter
Platinum Sportsman’s Kennels
Gold Pampered Paws
Silver Pet Sit Hamptons
Bronze Comfy Critters Pet & Home Sitting
Best North Fork Pet Boarding/Sitter
Platinum Donna Goldense
Gold Hounds Town
Silver Dog Town NY
Bronze See Spot Run
Best Hamptons Pet Store
Platinum Hampton Bays Pet Supply
Gold One Stop Pet Shop
Silver Harbor Pets
Bronze Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique
Best North Fork Pet Store
Platinum Harbor Pet
Gold Chick’s Southold Agway
Silver Puppy Experience
Best Hamptons Veterinarian
Platinum Dr. Teresa Meekins
Gold Justin Molnar At Shinnecock Animal Hospital
Silver Center Moriches Veterinary Hospital
Bronze Dr. Dominic Gucciardo
Best North Fork Veterinarian
Platinum Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital
Gold Dr. Haunush Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital
Silver Mattituck-Laurel Veterinarian Hospital
Bronze Dr. Teresa Meekins
