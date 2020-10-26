Give Your Pet the East End’s Best of the Best

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

If you love your pet and want to give them the very best, treat them to the Best of the Best of the East End. Take a look at the 2019 award winners in the BOTB Pet & Animal Services categories and consider giving them a vote or two in the 2020 contest.

Best Hamptons Animal Rescue Group

Platinum Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)

Gold Animal Rescue Fund of The Hamptons (ARF)

Silver Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Bronze Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center

Best North Fork Animal Rescue Group

Platinum North Shore Horse Rescue

Gold Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center

Silver North Fork Animal Welfare League

Bronze Kent Animal Shelter

Best Hamptons Animal Shelter

Platinum Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation (SASF)

Gold Animal Rescue Fund of The Hamptons (ARF)

Silver Bideawee

Bronze Gimme Shelter Animal Rescue

Best North Fork Animal Shelter

Platinum Kent Animal Shelter

Gold North Fork Animal Welfare League

Silver Southold Animal Shelter

Best East End Dog Breeder

Platinum Sportsman’s Kennels

Gold Labradoodles of Long Island

Silver Australian Shepherd Puppies Long Island

Bronze Long Island Yorkie Puppies

Best Hamptons Dog Trainer

Platinum Sportsman’s Kennels

Gold Animal Rescue Fund of The Hamptons (ARF)

Silver Dan Gebbia Professional Dog Trainer

Best North Fork Dog Trainer

Platinum Katrina Winsor

Gold North Fork School for Dogs

Silver Coexisting Canine Dog Training

Bronze Dog Town NY

Best Hamptons Groomer

Platinum Westhampton Dog Grooming

Gold Kool K9

Silver The Posh Poodle

Bronze Harbor Pets

Best North Fork Groomer

Platinum Dorene Phillips

Gold Dog Town NY

Silver Harbor Pet

Bronze Katie’s Kuts

Best Hamptons Pet Boarding/Sitter

Platinum Sportsman’s Kennels

Gold Pampered Paws

Silver Pet Sit Hamptons

Bronze Comfy Critters Pet & Home Sitting

Best North Fork Pet Boarding/Sitter

Platinum Donna Goldense

Gold Hounds Town

Silver Dog Town NY

Bronze See Spot Run

Best Hamptons Pet Store

Platinum Hampton Bays Pet Supply

Gold One Stop Pet Shop

Silver Harbor Pets

Bronze Little Lucy’s Canine Couture Boutique

Best North Fork Pet Store

Platinum Harbor Pet

Gold Chick’s Southold Agway

Silver Puppy Experience

Best Hamptons Veterinarian

Platinum Dr. Teresa Meekins

Gold Justin Molnar At Shinnecock Animal Hospital

Silver Center Moriches Veterinary Hospital

Bronze Dr. Dominic Gucciardo

Best North Fork Veterinarian

Platinum Dr. Jennifer Cabral of North Fork Animal Hospital

Gold Dr. Haunush Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital

Silver Mattituck-Laurel Veterinarian Hospital

Bronze Dr. Teresa Meekins

