Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Voting: Pick Your Top Professional Services

You’re looking to upgrade your Hamptons home and need a top architect. You have some proceedings on the horizon and are searching for a true legal eagle. You want a great computer tech wiz, a marketing maven, an incredible insurance agent. And once you find the professional service provide you’re searching for, you want to tell everyone about them.
Whether you are searching for the best photographer or the top doctor, the ultimate accountant or the definitive dentist, the most amazing ad agency or fantastic financial planner, the best place to find them is, of course, Dan’s Best of the Best. And now is the perfect time to show them your support by voting for them in the 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best Contest.
Voting for this year’s contest has been extended to midnight on December 31, but don’t wait—you can vote every day at DansBOTB.com!
South Fork Professional Services 2019 Winners
BEST ACCOUNTANT/ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum– TaxHampton, Inc.
Gold– Michael Mirras
Silver– Hamptons Tax & Advisory Services, LLC
BEST AD AGENCY/MARKETING
Platinum– Blumenfeld & Fleming LLC
Gold– East End Advertising
Silver– Danielle Gingerich
Bronze– John Monteleone, Hampton Web Design
BEST ARCHITECT
*Hall of Famer– Bruce Nagel
Platinum– Nick Martin, Martin Architects
Gold– Timothy Bryant Architect
Silver– Pamela Glazer
Bronze– Rick Stott Architecture
BEST AUDIO/VIDEO
*Hall of Famer– Crescendo Designs
Platinum– Systems Design Co.
Gold– HTE Home Technology Experts
Silver– Extreme AVS
Bronze– 91 East Productions
BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum– My Computer Shop, Hampton Bays
Gold– GeekHampton
Silver– The PC Girl
Bronze– Computer Services of East Hampton
BEST DATING/MATCHMAKING
Platinum– MTN Matchmaking, Maureen Tara Nelson
Gold– ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com
Silver– Premier Matchmaking
BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum– YorkBridge Wealth Partners
Gold– Gilford Securities Inc.
Silver– Rocco A. Carriero, Wealth Partners
Bronze– Rosemarie Dios, USB Wealth Management
BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum– Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance
Gold– Cook Maran & Associates
Silver– Hamptons Risk Management Insurance Agency
Bronze– The Morley Agency Inc.
BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum– Robin Long Esq.
Gold– Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo
Silver– Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP
Bronze– Burke & Sullivan
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum– Deborah Kalas
Gold– Stacy Wickham Photography
Silver– James Katsipsis
Bronze– Kristen Gray Photography
BEST PRINT/COPY
Platinum– Hampton Copy
Gold– Hampton Photo Arts and Framing
Silver– Hamptons Signs
BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
Platinum– Lawlor Media Group
Gold– Danielle Gingerich
Silver– Mullen & McCaffrey Communications
BEST WEDDING VENUE
Platinum– Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold– Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver– Oceanbleu at Westhampton Bath and Tennis
Bronze– Topping Rose House
North Fork Professional Services 2019 Winners
BEST ACCOUNTANT/ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum– Karen Helinski
Gold– TaxHampton, Inc.
Silver– Grassi & Co
Bronze– Kandell, Farnworth & Pubins, CPAs, P.C.
BEST AD AGENCY/MARKETING
Platinum– Stark Media Group
Gold– Jen Lew Marketing & Design
Silver– Gluck Multimedia, Inc.
BEST ARCHITECT
Platinum– Meryl Kramer Architect
Gold– Timothy Bryant Architect
Silver– Mark Schwartz & Associates, Architects
Bronze– AMP Architecture
BEST AUDIO/VIDEO
Platinum– Next Productions
Gold– Systems Design Co.
Silver– North Fork Custom Audio Video | NFAV
Bronze– Bri-Tech
BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum– My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays
Gold– Peconic Technology Services
Silver– Tech Specialist Solutions LLC
BEST DATING/MATCHMAKING
Platinum– MTN Matchmaking, Maureen Tara Nelson
Gold– ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com
Silver– Premier Matchmaking
BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum– Markowitz, Fenelon & Bank LLP
Gold– Farm Credit East
Silver– Heritage Financial Advisory Group
Bronze– Rudolph Bruer, Ameriprise Financial
BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum– Beth Hanlon – All State
Gold– The Neefus Stype Agency
Silver– Farm Credit East
Bronze– The Washwick Agency
BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum– Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, Riverhead
Gold– Morgant W. Fiedler, Esq.
Silver– McLaughlin & McLaughlin
Bronze– The Mediation Group
BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum– Stacy Wickham Photography
Gold– Alex Ferrone
Silver– Kaitlyn Ferris Photography
Bronze– David Benthal Photography
BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
Platinum– Lawlor Media Group
Gold– Danielle Gingerich
Silver– WordHampton
BEST WEDDING VENUE (Learn more)
Platinum– Brecknock Hall
Gold– Raphael Vineyard
Silver– The Vineyards at Aquebogue
Bronze– Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers
