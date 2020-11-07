Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Voting: Pick Your Top Professional Services

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

You’re looking to upgrade your Hamptons home and need a top architect. You have some proceedings on the horizon and are searching for a true legal eagle. You want a great computer tech wiz, a marketing maven, an incredible insurance agent. And once you find the professional service provide you’re searching for, you want to tell everyone about them.

Whether you are searching for the best photographer or the top doctor, the ultimate accountant or the definitive dentist, the most amazing ad agency or fantastic financial planner, the best place to find them is, of course, Dan’s Best of the Best. And now is the perfect time to show them your support by voting for them in the 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best Contest.

Voting for this year’s contest has been extended to midnight on December 31, but don’t wait—you can vote every day at DansBOTB.com!

South Fork Professional Services 2019 Winners

BEST ACCOUNTANT/ACCOUNTING FIRM

Platinum– TaxHampton, Inc.

Gold– Michael Mirras

Silver– Hamptons Tax & Advisory Services, LLC

BEST AD AGENCY/MARKETING

Platinum– Blumenfeld & Fleming LLC

Gold– East End Advertising

Silver– Danielle Gingerich

Bronze– John Monteleone, Hampton Web Design

BEST ARCHITECT

*Hall of Famer– Bruce Nagel

Platinum– Nick Martin, Martin Architects

Gold– Timothy Bryant Architect

Silver– Pamela Glazer

Bronze– Rick Stott Architecture

BEST AUDIO/VIDEO

*Hall of Famer– Crescendo Designs

Platinum– Systems Design Co.

Gold– HTE Home Technology Experts

Silver– Extreme AVS

Bronze– 91 East Productions

BEST COMPUTER TECH

Platinum– My Computer Shop, Hampton Bays

Gold– GeekHampton

Silver– The PC Girl

Bronze– Computer Services of East Hampton

BEST DATING/MATCHMAKING

Platinum– MTN Matchmaking, Maureen Tara Nelson

Gold– ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com

Silver– Premier Matchmaking

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Platinum– YorkBridge Wealth Partners

Gold– Gilford Securities Inc.

Silver– Rocco A. Carriero, Wealth Partners

Bronze– Rosemarie Dios, USB Wealth Management

BEST INSURANCE BROKER

Platinum– Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance

Gold– Cook Maran & Associates

Silver– Hamptons Risk Management Insurance Agency

Bronze– The Morley Agency Inc.

BEST LAW FIRM

Platinum– Robin Long Esq.

Gold– Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo

Silver– Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP

Bronze– Burke & Sullivan

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Platinum– Deborah Kalas

Gold– Stacy Wickham Photography

Silver– James Katsipsis

Bronze– Kristen Gray Photography

BEST PRINT/COPY

Platinum– Hampton Copy

Gold– Hampton Photo Arts and Framing

Silver– Hamptons Signs

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM

Platinum– Lawlor Media Group

Gold– Danielle Gingerich

Silver– Mullen & McCaffrey Communications

BEST WEDDING VENUE

Platinum– Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa

Gold– Wölffer Estate Vineyard

Silver– Oceanbleu at Westhampton Bath and Tennis

Bronze– Topping Rose House

North Fork Professional Services 2019 Winners

BEST ACCOUNTANT/ACCOUNTING FIRM

Platinum– Karen Helinski

Gold– TaxHampton, Inc.

Silver– Grassi & Co

Bronze– Kandell, Farnworth & Pubins, CPAs, P.C.

BEST AD AGENCY/MARKETING

Platinum– Stark Media Group

Gold– Jen Lew Marketing & Design

Silver– Gluck Multimedia, Inc.

BEST ARCHITECT

Platinum– Meryl Kramer Architect

Gold– Timothy Bryant Architect

Silver– Mark Schwartz & Associates, Architects

Bronze– AMP Architecture

BEST AUDIO/VIDEO

Platinum– Next Productions

Gold– Systems Design Co.

Silver– North Fork Custom Audio Video | NFAV

Bronze– Bri-Tech

BEST COMPUTER TECH

Platinum– My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays

Gold– Peconic Technology Services

Silver– Tech Specialist Solutions LLC

BEST DATING/MATCHMAKING

Platinum– MTN Matchmaking, Maureen Tara Nelson

Gold– ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com

Silver– Premier Matchmaking

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER

Platinum– Markowitz, Fenelon & Bank LLP

Gold– Farm Credit East

Silver– Heritage Financial Advisory Group

Bronze– Rudolph Bruer, Ameriprise Financial

BEST INSURANCE BROKER

Platinum– Beth Hanlon – All State

Gold– The Neefus Stype Agency

Silver– Farm Credit East

Bronze– The Washwick Agency

BEST LAW FIRM

Platinum– Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, Riverhead

Gold– Morgant W. Fiedler, Esq.

Silver– McLaughlin & McLaughlin

Bronze– The Mediation Group

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER

Platinum– Stacy Wickham Photography

Gold– Alex Ferrone

Silver– Kaitlyn Ferris Photography

Bronze– David Benthal Photography

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM

Platinum– Lawlor Media Group

Gold– Danielle Gingerich

Silver– WordHampton

BEST WEDDING VENUE (Learn more)

Platinum– Brecknock Hall

Gold– Raphael Vineyard

Silver– The Vineyards at Aquebogue

Bronze– Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers

Vote now at DansBOTB.com. Voting ends December 31, 2020.