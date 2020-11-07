Blog du Jour

Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 Voting: Pick Your Top Professional Services

By
comments
Posted on
Dan's Best of the Best 2020 Seal
Dan's Papers

You’re looking to upgrade your Hamptons home and need a top architect. You have some  proceedings on the horizon and are searching for a true legal eagle. You want a great computer tech wiz, a marketing maven, an incredible insurance agent. And once you find the professional service provide you’re searching for, you want to tell everyone about them.

Whether you are searching for the best photographer or the top doctor, the ultimate accountant or the definitive dentist, the most amazing ad agency or fantastic financial planner, the best place to find them is, of course, Dan’s Best of the Best. And now is the perfect time to show them your support by voting for them in the 2020 Dan’s Best of the Best Contest.

Voting for this year’s contest has been extended to midnight on December 31, but don’t wait—you can vote every day at DansBOTB.com!

South Fork Professional Services 2019 Winners

BEST ACCOUNTANT/ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum– TaxHampton, Inc.
Gold– Michael Mirras
Silver– Hamptons Tax & Advisory Services, LLC

BEST AD AGENCY/MARKETING
Platinum– Blumenfeld & Fleming LLC
Gold– East End Advertising
Silver– Danielle Gingerich
Bronze– John Monteleone, Hampton Web Design

BEST ARCHITECT
*Hall of Famer– Bruce Nagel
Platinum– Nick Martin, Martin Architects
Gold– Timothy Bryant Architect
Silver– Pamela Glazer
Bronze– Rick Stott Architecture

BEST AUDIO/VIDEO
*Hall of Famer– Crescendo Designs
Platinum– Systems Design Co.
Gold– HTE Home Technology Experts
Silver– Extreme AVS
Bronze– 91 East Productions

BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum– My Computer Shop, Hampton Bays
Gold– GeekHampton
Silver– The PC Girl
Bronze– Computer Services of East Hampton

BEST DATING/MATCHMAKING
Platinum– MTN Matchmaking, Maureen Tara Nelson
Gold– ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com
Silver– Premier Matchmaking

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum– YorkBridge Wealth Partners
Gold– Gilford Securities Inc.
Silver– Rocco A. Carriero, Wealth Partners
Bronze– Rosemarie Dios, USB Wealth Management

BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum– Kevin Lang – Lang Insurance
Gold– Cook Maran & Associates
Silver– Hamptons Risk Management Insurance Agency
Bronze– The Morley Agency Inc.

BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum– Robin Long Esq.
Gold– Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo
Silver– Campolo, Middleton & McCormick, LLP
Bronze– Burke & Sullivan

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum– Deborah Kalas
Gold– Stacy Wickham Photography
Silver– James Katsipsis
Bronze– Kristen Gray Photography

BEST PRINT/COPY
Platinum– Hampton Copy
Gold– Hampton Photo Arts and Framing
Silver– Hamptons Signs

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
Platinum– Lawlor Media Group
Gold– Danielle Gingerich
Silver– Mullen & McCaffrey Communications

BEST WEDDING VENUE
Platinum– Gurney’s Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa
Gold– Wölffer Estate Vineyard
Silver– Oceanbleu at Westhampton Bath and Tennis
Bronze– Topping Rose House

North Fork Professional Services 2019 Winners

BEST ACCOUNTANT/ACCOUNTING FIRM
Platinum– Karen Helinski
Gold– TaxHampton, Inc.
Silver– Grassi & Co
Bronze– Kandell, Farnworth & Pubins, CPAs, P.C.

BEST AD AGENCY/MARKETING
Platinum– Stark Media Group
Gold– Jen Lew Marketing & Design
Silver– Gluck Multimedia, Inc.

BEST ARCHITECT
Platinum– Meryl Kramer Architect
Gold– Timothy Bryant Architect
Silver– Mark Schwartz & Associates, Architects
Bronze– AMP Architecture

BEST AUDIO/VIDEO
Platinum– Next Productions
Gold– Systems Design Co.
Silver– North Fork Custom Audio Video | NFAV
Bronze– Bri-Tech

BEST COMPUTER TECH
Platinum– My Computer Shop – Hampton Bays
Gold– Peconic Technology Services
Silver– Tech Specialist Solutions LLC

BEST DATING/MATCHMAKING
Platinum– MTN Matchmaking, Maureen Tara Nelson
Gold– ItsJustLunchLongIsland.com
Silver– Premier Matchmaking

BEST FINANCIAL PLANNER
Platinum– Markowitz, Fenelon & Bank LLP
Gold– Farm Credit East
Silver– Heritage Financial Advisory Group
Bronze– Rudolph Bruer, Ameriprise Financial

BEST INSURANCE BROKER
Platinum– Beth Hanlon – All State
Gold– The Neefus Stype Agency
Silver– Farm Credit East
Bronze– The Washwick Agency

BEST LAW FIRM
Platinum– Twomey, Latham, Shea & Kelley, Dubin & Quartararo, Riverhead
Gold– Morgant W. Fiedler, Esq.
Silver– McLaughlin & McLaughlin
Bronze– The Mediation Group

BEST PHOTOGRAPHER
Platinum– Stacy Wickham Photography
Gold– Alex Ferrone
Silver– Kaitlyn Ferris Photography
Bronze– David Benthal Photography

BEST PUBLIC RELATIONS FIRM
Platinum– Lawlor Media Group
Gold– Danielle Gingerich
Silver– WordHampton

BEST WEDDING VENUE (Learn more)
Platinum– Brecknock Hall
Gold– Raphael Vineyard
Silver– The Vineyards at Aquebogue
Bronze– Giorgio’s Restaurant and Caterers

Vote now at DansBOTB.com. Voting ends December 31, 2020. 

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites