Indulge in Christie Brinkley’s Holiday Cocktails

Hamptonite Christie Brinkley recently shared her favorite drinks for Thanksgiving.

“We gather in the kitchen, it’s the heart of our home,” Brinkley shared in a video featuring daughter Sailor.

The first was a Fresh Apple Cider Mimosa, featuring sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, fresh apple cider and Prosecco.

The second, an Elderflower Gin Cocktail, is made in a shaker with grapefruit juice, gin, elderflower liqueur and Prosecco.

Last but not least, her Irish coffee has brewed coffee, Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur and a cinnamon stick garnish. This can be served iced or warm.

Watch the video here.