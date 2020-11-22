Indulge in Christie Brinkley’s Holiday Cocktails

Hamptonite Christie Brinkley recently shared her favorite drinks for Thanksgiving.
“We gather in the kitchen, it’s the heart of our home,” Brinkley shared in a video featuring daughter Sailor.
The first was a Fresh Apple Cider Mimosa, featuring sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, fresh apple cider and Prosecco.
The second, an Elderflower Gin Cocktail, is made in a shaker with grapefruit juice, gin, elderflower liqueur and Prosecco.
Last but not least, her Irish coffee has brewed coffee, Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur and a cinnamon stick garnish. This can be served iced or warm.
Watch the video here.