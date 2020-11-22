South o’ the Highway

Indulge in Christie Brinkley’s Holiday Cocktails

By
0
comments
Posted on
Christie Brinkley with Bellissima at Hampton Polo
Christie Brinkley at Hampton Polo, Photo: Rob Rich

Hamptonite Christie Brinkley recently shared her favorite drinks for Thanksgiving.

“We gather in the kitchen, it’s the heart of our home,” Brinkley shared in a video featuring daughter Sailor.

The first was a Fresh Apple Cider Mimosa, featuring sliced apples, brown sugar, cinnamon, fresh apple cider and Prosecco.

The second, an Elderflower Gin Cocktail, is made in a shaker with grapefruit juice, gin, elderflower liqueur and Prosecco.

Last but not least, her Irish coffee has brewed coffee, Bailey’s Irish Cream Liqueur and a cinnamon stick garnish. This can be served iced or warm.

Watch the video here.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites