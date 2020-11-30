Food Seen: Eat Local, Drink Local, Shop Local on the East End

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Shop local, dine local, celebrate local—that’s the theme of the holiday season that is upon us here in the Hamptons and on the North Fork.

Delivery and Take-Away: No doubt you’ve seen the Baldor trucks bustling all over the East End, let alone the rest of Long Island. Baldor is a specialty food purveyor that delivers to restaurants, markets and individuals. Check out Baldorfood.com for a complete listing of fruits, vegetables, organics, fresh cuts, meats, poultry, seafood, dairy, bakery items and pastry often from NYC restaurants like Hearth, Seamore’s, Shuka, M.Wells, The Smith and Momofuko. Then again, why are East Enders ordering from New York when there are restaurants like 1770 House, Stone Creek Inn, North Fork Table & Inn and The Plaza Café who would gladly prepare foods for take-away? Stay local, buy local.

Dish of the Week: Pan-seared jumbo diver scallops with maple risotto, brown sage butter, beets and spiced nut medley from Cowfish in Hampton Bays.

Last Minute Gifts: Buy bottles of La Fondita’s housemade salsas for stocking stuffers, numbered in order of “hotness”—salsa verde no. 3, salsa de pipian no. 5, salsa de chipotle no. 7, and salsa de habanero no. 8….Know someone who loves The Clam Bar? You can order mugs, tees, hats and more.

We Hear: That Bostwick’s Chowder House in East Hampton—normally a seasonal eatery—will stay open at least until New Year’s… That Amagansett’s Coche Comedor is bringing back Sunday brunch starting Sunday, December 5… That starting December 2, Nick & Toni’s in East Hampton will be offering at-home dinners for two—salad and pasta ($50) and salad and entrée ($60).

Did You Know: That Montauk’sNavy Beach is heading south—to the Caribbean, that is, opening locations in St. Thomas at Yacht Haven Grande and St. Maarten at Yacht Club Isle de Sol this winter… Chef Matty Boudreau of Green Hill Kitchen & Que is Long Island’s crowned king of BBQ. Famed as a competitive barbecue pitmaster, Boudreau has won Dan’s GrillHampton for three consecutive years and regularly receives top marks in Memphis at the annual Word Championship BBQ competition in May …

Fun Fact: Fish and chips, known as the national dish of Great Britain, traces its origins to Portugal, when persecuted Sephardic Jews fled to England, bringing with them pescaito frito—fried fish—in the late 1400s. The chips (potatoes) came along in the 1800s.

Quote of the Week: “People who love to eat are always the best people.”—Julia Child