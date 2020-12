Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton resident Robert Downey Jr. shared a touching Instagram tribute to Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee on what would have been his 97th birthday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Robert Downey Jr. Official (@robertdowneyjr)

The actor, credited with helping start the expansive Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to his star turn as Iron Man, wrote, “We miss you,” with a photo of him and Lee holding a commemorative Iron Man prop.

Lee died in 2018.

In 2016, Lee said of Downey Jr. “That man was born to be Iron Man, you know?”