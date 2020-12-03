Vote for Dan’s Best of the Best Pet & Animal Services

Dogs, cats and all the other pets who share our homes and our lives deserve the best of everything, from the best veterinarians to the best groomers, the best pet store to the best pet sitter. The animals who don’t have a forever home also need the care and support of the best animal shelters and best animal rescue groups.
The businesses and service providers who help pets and animals here in the Hamptons and on the North Fork are the best of the best, of course. And now it’s time to show them your support by voting for all your favorites in the Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 contest. In case you need a spark of inspiration, here are the defending champions:
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Pet & Animal Services North Fork Winners
BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP
Platinum– North Shore Horse Rescue
Gold– Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center
Silver– North Fork Animal Welfare League
Bronze– Kent Animal Shelter
BEST ANIMAL SHELTER
Platinum– Kent Animal Shelter
Gold– North Fork Animal Welfare League
Silver– Southold Animal Shelter
BEST DOG BREEDER (Learn more)
Platinum– Sportsman’s Kennels
Gold– Labradoodles of Long Island
Silver– Australian Shepherd Puppies Long Island
Bronze– Long Island Yorkie Puppies
BEST DOG TRAINER
Platinum– Katrina Winsor
Gold– North Fork School for Dogs
Silver– Coexisting Canine Dog Training
Bronze– Dog Town NY
BEST GROOMER
Platinum– Dorene Phillips
Gold– Dog Town NY
Silver– Harbor Pet
Bronze– Katie’s Kuts
BEST PET BOARDING/SITTER
Platinum– Donna Goldense
Gold– Hounds Town
Silver– Dog Town NY
Bronze– See Spot Run
BEST PET STORE
Platinum– Harbor Pet
Gold– Chick’s Southold Agway
Silver– Puppy Experience
BEST VETERINARIAN
Platinum– Dr. Jennifer Cabral of
North Fork Animal Hospital
Gold– Dr. Haunush Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital
Silver– Mattituck-Laurel Veterinarian Hospital
Bronze– Dr. Teresa Meekins
Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Pet & Animal Services Hamptons Winners
Visit DansBOTB.com every day from now through December 31 to cast your votes for the Best Pet & Animal Services, and also make sure to vote for your favorite nominees in Best Restaurants & Nightlife, Best Shopping, Best Home & Personal Services and more. Winners will be announced here at DansPapers.com and in a special issue of Dan’s Papers in early 2021!