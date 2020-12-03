Vote for Dan’s Best of the Best Pet & Animal Services

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Dogs, cats and all the other pets who share our homes and our lives deserve the best of everything, from the best veterinarians to the best groomers, the best pet store to the best pet sitter. The animals who don’t have a forever home also need the care and support of the best animal shelters and best animal rescue groups.

The businesses and service providers who help pets and animals here in the Hamptons and on the North Fork are the best of the best, of course. And now it’s time to show them your support by voting for all your favorites in the Dan’s Best of the Best 2020 contest. In case you need a spark of inspiration, here are the defending champions:

BEST ANIMAL RESCUE GROUP

Platinum– North Shore Horse Rescue

Gold– Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center

Silver– North Fork Animal Welfare League

Bronze– Kent Animal Shelter

BEST ANIMAL SHELTER

Platinum– Kent Animal Shelter

Gold– North Fork Animal Welfare League

Silver– Southold Animal Shelter

BEST DOG BREEDER (Learn more)

Platinum– Sportsman’s Kennels

Gold– Labradoodles of Long Island

Silver– Australian Shepherd Puppies Long Island

Bronze– Long Island Yorkie Puppies

BEST DOG TRAINER

Platinum– Katrina Winsor

Gold– North Fork School for Dogs

Silver– Coexisting Canine Dog Training

Bronze– Dog Town NY

BEST GROOMER

Platinum– Dorene Phillips

Gold– Dog Town NY

Silver– Harbor Pet

Bronze– Katie’s Kuts

BEST PET BOARDING/SITTER

Platinum– Donna Goldense

Gold– Hounds Town

Silver– Dog Town NY

Bronze– See Spot Run

BEST PET STORE

Platinum– Harbor Pet

Gold– Chick’s Southold Agway

Silver– Puppy Experience

BEST VETERINARIAN

Platinum– Dr. Jennifer Cabral of

North Fork Animal Hospital

Gold– Dr. Haunush Aquebogue Veterinary Hospital

Silver– Mattituck-Laurel Veterinarian Hospital

Bronze– Dr. Teresa Meekins Dan’s Best of the Best 2019 Pet & Animal Services Hamptons Winners

Visit DansBOTB.com every day from now through December 31 to cast your votes for the Best Pet & Animal Services, and also make sure to vote for your favorite nominees in Best Restaurants & Nightlife, Best Shopping, Best Home & Personal Services and more. Winners will be announced here at DansPapers.com and in a special issue of Dan’s Papers in early 2021!