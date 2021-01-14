Candace Bushnell Talks ‘Sex and the City’ Reboot

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Hamptonite Candace Bushnell recently spoke to Page Six about the upcoming Sex and the City reboot.

Bushnell, the author of the original Sex and the City book series, explained that despite Kim Cattrall not returning to her iconic role as Samantha, the show will be just fine. “You know what, I think it’s fine. Kim is a grown woman. She is 64 and she’s made a decision that I’m sure she has 10 very good reasons for and I respect her for that,” she said. “I also think it will be interesting. But I also know there’s a lot of interesting characters like [Cynthia Nixon’s] Miranda. We are all Mirandas. Miranda is an interesting character — but I don’t know what they’re gonna do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker)

Cattrall and series star Sarah Jessica Parker are said to have a long-running feud. The actress, who is selling her Hamptons home, recently appeared in the Fox series Filthy Rich.