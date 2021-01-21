Marvel’s Black Widow to Be Delayed Again

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, starring Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson, is expected to be delayed yet again.

According to reports, Black Widow may miss its May 7 theatrical release date due to ongoing pandemic concerns. While Marvel’s newest release, the Disney+ streaming series WandaVision, is currently enjoying a positive critical reception, there’s no word on if the studio will release the film on demand.

Black Widow is the first standalone film about Johansson’s KGB agent-turned-superhero, Natasha Romanoff. Johansson first appeared as the character in Iron Man 2 in 2010 opposite East Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr. and has reprised the role in a significant capacity in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which her character heroically sacrificed herself to help save the universe. Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and sees Natasha reuniting with her old comrades from Russia to take down a mysterious criminal known as the Taskmaster.