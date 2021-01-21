South o’ the Highway

Marvel’s Black Widow to Be Delayed Again

By Posted on
Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow solo movie
Scarlett Johansson in the Black Widow solo movie
Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, starring Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson, is expected to be delayed yet again.

According to reports, Black Widow may miss its May 7 theatrical release date due to ongoing pandemic concerns. While Marvel’s newest release, the Disney+ streaming series WandaVision, is currently enjoying a positive critical reception, there’s no word on if the studio will release the film on demand.

Black Widow is the first standalone film about Johansson’s KGB agent-turned-superhero, Natasha Romanoff. Johansson first appeared as the character in Iron Man 2 in 2010 opposite East Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr. and has reprised the role in a significant capacity in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of UltronCaptain America: Winter SoldierCaptain America: Civil WarAvengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which her character heroically sacrificed herself to help save the universe. Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and sees Natasha reuniting with her old comrades from Russia to take down a mysterious criminal known as the Taskmaster.

About the Author

Read the Papers

Upcoming Events

Submit an Event

View All Events…

Latest Stories

Submit an Event

Got a hot tip for our calendar? Tell us about it!

Submit now!

South o’ the Highway
Celebrity News

Related Articles

More from Our Sister Sites