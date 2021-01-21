Marvel’s Black Widow to Be Delayed Again

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow, starring Amagansett’s Scarlett Johansson, is expected to be delayed yet again.
According to reports, Black Widow may miss its May 7 theatrical release date due to ongoing pandemic concerns. While Marvel’s newest release, the Disney+ streaming series WandaVision, is currently enjoying a positive critical reception, there’s no word on if the studio will release the film on demand.
Black Widow is the first standalone film about Johansson’s KGB agent-turned-superhero, Natasha Romanoff. Johansson first appeared as the character in Iron Man 2 in 2010 opposite East Hamptonite Robert Downey Jr. and has reprised the role in a significant capacity in The Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Captain America: Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, in which her character heroically sacrificed herself to help save the universe. Black Widow is set after the events of Captain America: Civil War and sees Natasha reuniting with her old comrades from Russia to take down a mysterious criminal known as the Taskmaster.