Mattituck Man Facing New Charges in Fatal DWI Crash

A Mattituck man accused of driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a pedestrian in Riverhead last month is facing up to 25 years in prison if convicted of new, upgraded charges filed in the case on Tuesday.

A Suffolk County grand jury indicted Matthew Nemschick, 54, on felony charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, vehicular manslaughter, and tampering with physical evidence, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless driving, court records show.

Nemschick was driving on Main Street when he struck the victim shortly after 10 p.m. on February 11, Riverhead Town Police have said. The victim was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center, where he later died of his injuries. Police identified the victim as Alexander Lopez Guzman, a 38-year-old homeless man, The Riverhead News-Review reported.

Judge Stephen Braslow ordered Nemschick, who was previously convicted of driving while intoxicated, free on bail that was issued during his initial court appearance on a charge of DWI at Riverhead Town Justice Court. He is due back in Suffolk County court on March 31, when he is scheduled to enter a plea on the new counts.