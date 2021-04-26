Chef Jeffrey Uguil’s Mussels in Red Thai Curry Broth Recipe

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Fancy some delectable mussels? Try Chef Jeffrey Uguil’s recipe for mussels in red Thai curry broth or order a bowl at A Lure Chowder House & Oysteria.

Check Out This Week’s Chef Highlight: Jeffrey Uguil, A Lure Chowder House & aMano

Mussels in Red Thai Curry Broth Recipe

Ingredients:

1 large onion diced

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp minced fresh ginger

1 tbsp mined lemongrass

2 oz sesame oil

1 small can red Thai curry paste

1 can Coco Lopez

2 cans coconut milk

1 cup soy sauce

3 cups vegetable or chicken stock

5 lb fresh PEI mussels

Directions: In a large pot, sweat onions with sesame oil, minced garlic, ginger, lemongrass along with the curry paste and continue to sweat another five minutes. Add all of the liquid ingredients and bring to a boil. Let simmer for at least 30 minutes. Add mussels, cover with lid and cook just slightly past when the mussels have opened. Garnish with freshly chopped basil, cilantro and parsley.

Learn more about Chef Uguil’s mouthwatering cuisine at alurenorthfork.com and amanorestaurant.com.

