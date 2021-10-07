Blog du Jour

Victoria’s Secrets: Week of Wonderful Women

Victoria Schneps celebrating Jesse Warren’s engagement to Martyna Sokol.
It was a powerful week being with extraordinary women.

First, we celebrated our annual Power Women of Queens event at the iconic Terrace on the Park.

For more than 20 years, we have celebrated Power Women, and this year, we honored 40 extraordinary women who are doing great things for the people of Queens.

I had the pleasure of honoring, among others, Dr. Chrsitine Mangino and Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes.
There was an extraordinary mix of strong multi-ethnic women from different backgrounds who represented the true diversity of our borough. As we stood on the Penthouse terrace with the full moon shining down on us, York College President Dr. Berenecea Johnson Eanes and Queensborough Community College President Dr. Christine Mangino joined the powerful Star Network of women.

I loved the energy and joy on each of the honorees’ faces as they took to the red carpet to receive her “Vicki” statuette.

Yvette Dennis rocked in a hard hat and fluorescent vest as she strutted, danced, pranced and brought down the house!

What fun it was to see everybody having a great time! After all, it is the ultimate networking event!

Albert Kalimian with his sisters at the fundraiser for his wife’s CANA Foundation.
Then, I relished the commitment to save wild horses out west with CANA Foundation Founder Manda Kalimian at her home, launching her book Born to be Wild.

The following day, I delighted in celebrating Southampton Village Mayor Jesse Warren’s engagement to Martyna Sokol!

Manda Kalimian was joined by (l. to r.) Assemblymen Steve Stern and Charles Lavine, Suffolk Cty. Exec. Steve Bellone, NYT Journalist David Philipps, Former Rep. Steve Israel and Albert Kalimian.
On Sunday, Westhampton’s Shock owner Elyse Richman joined her colleagues from the Westhampton fire house for a 5K run and walk starting in Brooklyn to support the Tunnel to Towers Foundation. They traversed the tunnel from Brooklyn to Manhattan, following the footsteps of 9/11 hero Firefighter Stephen Siller to never forget the sacrifices of our first responders and military heroes.

Elyse Richman of Shock in Westhampton joined her fellow firefighters for the 5K supporting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
Ironically, the warm, sun-filled day mimicked the scene of the tragic attack on the World Trade Center 20 years ago.

What an extraordinary week it was!

At Westhampton Beach’s Hampton Synagogue’s sukkah, I chatted with Tovah Feldshuh and learned that her successful show, “Becoming Dr. Ruth,” is slated to open at the Museum of Jewish Heritage on Dec. 4. I saw it at the Bay Street Theater and believe me when I saw it is not to be missed. It made me laugh, cry and smile — that’s what great theatre is all about! Tickets for the show go on sale in early October. You can place your order at mjhnyc.org.
