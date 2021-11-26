Food Seen: Dine, Drink and Learn, New Fall Menus & More

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Manna continues educating diners, Park Place teaches quaffers, new restaurant dishes, seasonal menus and more new and bites from the East End “Food Seen.”

Stop your whining! The wine classes are back at Park Place Wines and Liquors in East Hampton — its in-store wine classes resume on Thursday, December 2. The tasting will focus on the wines of the Pacific Northwest, which have been described as “some of the greatest American wines that you never knew existed.” Park Place credits the area’s diverse grape varieties and excellent winemakers who make quality wines at a solid value. Class size is limited to just 10 people for safe spacing, and participants must show proof of vaccination. Early registration is available in the store or on parkplacewines.com. And it’s just $10.

Manna at Lobster Inn continues its educational aquaculture program “Manna Mondays,” featuring guest speakers and presentations on Monday, November 29. Aram Terchun and Laura Fabrizio of Moriches Bay Project discuss the Moriches Bay Project, oyster farming, seaweed and restoration of habitats. Spearheaded by co-owner Donna Lanzetta and sponsored by the Manna Ocean Foundation, this program is designed to educate the public about aquaculture through guest speakers including farmers, fishermen, authors and educators. Manna Monday begins at 6 p.m. and is free of charge unless otherwise noted.

In other Manna news, the restaurant has announced several off-season specials: Early Catch Prix Fixe ($29 three-course prix fixe on Monday from 3–6 p.m.), Tuesday is Lobster Night (half-priced steamed lobster dinner 1 to 1 ½ lb steamed lobster with corn on the cob and garlic potatoes); Game Night (darts, board games, video games and bar bingo! $5 draft beers); Kickoff Sundays (BOGO draft beers and house wine and bar menu deals) and Happy Hour (Sunday through Thursday from 3–6 p.m. featuring $5 draft beers and house wines and Buck a Shuck $1 oysters). Manna at Lobster Inn is closed on Wednesdays.

Elaia Estiatorio has collaborated with renowned chef, food stylist and recipe developer Jodi Moreno, founder of What’s Cooking Good Looking, to bring a new dish to the Hamptons through Tuesday, November 30. As an ode to Greek co-owner Sofia Crokos’ favorite childhood dish, they partnered to recreate lamb fricassee, staying true to the authentic recipe while adding personal touches.

Salvatore’s, the sprawling Italian American eatery in Hampton Bays, now serves brunch starting at 11 a.m. on Sundays. They offer chicken and waffles, parmigiana heroes, smoked salmon Benedict and even pastas. Mangia!

Baron’s Cove in Sag Harbor offers a new fall menu featuring seasonal fall fare and locally sourced ingredients from around the East End and beyond. Highlights from executive chef Nicholas Vogel’s new menu include truffle potato gnocchi with herb and shallot cream sauce, truffle pâté and parmesan; scallops a la plancha with grenobloise, cherry tomato and frisée; grilled cauliflower steak with local broccoli, crispy new potatoes, citrus labneh, salsa verde; a local fish of the day sourced from Montauk; moules frites with garden herbs, cherry tomatoes, coconut milk, sriracha and lemongrass broth; a Berkshire pork chop; prime New York strip steak and other seasonal delights.

Bits & Bites: The Town of East Hampton is examining extending its outdoor dining flexibility for restaurants. … Clam Bar is offering 15% off merch for Black Friday and free shipping on Cyber Monday via their website. All orders will ship the same day.

Food Quote: “Going to a restaurant is one of my keenest pleasures. Meeting someplace with old and new friends, ordering wine, eating food, surrounded by strangers, I think is the core of what it means to live a civilized life.” ~ writer Adam Gopnik

Got a restaurant news item or tip? Email us at [email protected]!