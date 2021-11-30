Jay-Z Breaks Record for Most Grammy Nominations

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

East Hampton’s favorite rapper Jay-Z has broken another record. With the announcement of his 83rd Grammy nomination on November 23, the superstar billionaire has become the most Grammy-nominated artist ever.

He surpassed Quincy Jones, who he previously tied with at 80 nominations.

For 2022, Jay-Z is nominated for Album of the Year for Kanye West‘s Donda and two nods in the Best Rap Song category for DMX‘s “Bath Salts” and Kanye’s “Jail.”

Sir Paul McCartney of Amagansett is behind Jay-Z now with 81 nominations after he got an additional two for 2022 for Best Rock Album, McCartney III, and Best Rock Song, “Find My Way.”

Jay-Z has won 23 Grammy Awards in his career. His wife, Beyoncé Knowles has reportedly also made history becoming the most-nominated woman and most-awarded singer in the award show’s history in 2021.

The 2022 Grammy Awards will air on Monday, January 31.