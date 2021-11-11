Things to Do on the North Fork: November 12–18, 2021

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Plan a week of fun, culture and adventure on the North Fork with these standout events and activities, November 12–18, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

All Ages Roller Skating

Friday, November 12, 6 p.m.

Strap on your favorite pair of wheels and scoot over to the American Legion in Greenport. Tickets are required for entry and must be purchased ahead of time with a credit card.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Fish and Sips at the Long Island Aquarium

Friday, November 12, 7 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to participate in a classic Long Island event featuring samples from more than 20 local wineries and craft beer makers. Live music and bottle purchases are also part of the fun. Be sure to get your ticket online ahead of time.

431 Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com/fish-and-sips

Apertivo! At Terra Vite Winery

Friday, November 12, 4 p.m.

Celebrate the Terra Vite version of the Italian tradition of meats and cheeses during Happy Hour. Opt for a $3 glass of wine or an Apertivo box complete with a glass of wine and three delicious Italian snacks for only $15.

250 Manor Lane, Jamesport. 631-722-3416, terravitevineyard.com

Paris Ray at Jason’s Vineyard

Saturday, November 13, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the soothing tunes of singer, songwriter and Long Island native Paris Ray at Jason’s Vineyard. Jason’s Vineyard is known for its pastoral atmosphere, complete with the occasional sheep or alpaca. The Rieslings and red wines get excellent reviews from guests.

1785 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-238-5801, jasonsvineyard.com

Karen Bella at Peconic County Brewing

Saturday, November 13, 2 p.m.

Enjoy contemporary singer/songwriter Karen Bella at Peconic County Brewing. Pints, mugs, pilsners and delicious appetizers are all part of the fun.

221 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-740-9797, peconiccountybrewing.com

The Earthtones at Clovis Point

Sunday, November 14, 1 p.m.

Enjoy the casual, comforting music of singer/songwriters the Earthtones while enjoying the fall colors at Clovis Point Wines. The vineyard is known for its garden-like setting and excellent service.

1935 NY-25, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Red Europe Band at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Sunday, November 14, 2 p.m.

Enjoy live music while checking out the crafted beers and ales at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company. The service and brews here get high marks from guests.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Life Figure Drawing Sessions

Monday, November 15, 10 a.m.

Enjoy a two-hour session of drawing professional models, including short poses. Chairs and tables will be provided and you can bring your own easel and supplies.

439 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-0600, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Food Preservation Workshop Session 3: Chutney & Carrot Cake Jam

Monday, November 15, 10 a.m.

Learn the art of canning North Fork fruits and veggies. Your ticket includes a creation you can take home, as well as a free Landcraft Garden visitor pass. Tickets are sold separately for each session.

650 First Street, New Suffolk. 631-734-8686, landcraftgardenfoundation.org

Beading Group

Thursday, November 18, 12 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to make new friends while designing your own creations. Register online ahead of time and bring your materials with you.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Knitting Club

Thursday, November 18, 4:30 p.m.

Believe it or not, knitting is a hobby that can lower your blood pressure, reduce depression and improve your sense of well-being. Meet upstairs in the Shelter Island Public Library to knit some new creations as well as build your stitching network.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

DIY Cheeseboard Workshop With Charcutes

Thursday, November 18, 6 p.m.

Join local food stylist Hannah Goodale from Charcutes as she teaches you how to create your own cheeseboard masterpiece. Learn to cut cheese and fold meats and get a wooden board you can keep! Purchase tickets ahead of time online.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Saturday Tours at Borghese Vineyard

Saturday, November 13, 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. or 3:30 p.m.

Get a tour of the winery and vineyard from the owner himself! View and learn about the wine cellar, barrel hall and bucolic property. Call ahead of time to make your reservation.

17150 Route 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-5111, castellodiborghese.com

Brewery & Vineyard Tour

Saturday & Sunday, November 13 & 14, 10 a.m.

View the beautiful autumn countryside on the North Fork on your own rented bicycle. Package options include privileged access to vineyards, visits to local farm stands and craft beer samples.

13200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-871-1666, eastendbiketours.com

Horse & Farm Walking Tour

Sunday, November 14, 10 a.m.

Learn about rescued horses, cows, goats, chickens and pigs through this hands-on experience. Be sure to register ahead of time and wear clothing suitable for outdoor walking.

2746 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 631-875-0433, spiritspromiserescue.org

VIRTUAL ACTIVITIES

Breathe Together

Tuesday, November 16, 10 a.m.

Deep breathing can reduce your stress as well as help you focus and reduce your pain. Join this free event from the comfort of your living room.

53705 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Intro To Google Docs

Wednesday, November 17, 6:30 p.m.

Join the Mattituck Laurel library for this Zoom event on Google Docs, a popular online word processing software that allows you to share your compositions with others. Register for the Zoom link ahead of time online.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Isadora, Rasa & Will with Ceramics by Bobbie & Bob Dalpiaz

On view through November 23

Enjoy this elegant Jamesport exhibition featuring the works of Isadora Capraro, who immigrated from Italy to Argentina in the 1990s. You’ll also view the creations of Lithuanian artist Rasa Valiene and the photography and paintings of Hamptons community artist Will Ryan. Moreover, the Dalpiazes are experts at combining Bobbie’s ceramics with Bob’s wood sculpting.

1291 Main Road, Jamesport. 609-408-5203, williamris.com

Fictional Narratives

On view through November 28

View the surreal works of Marisa S. White, Richard Aardsma and Laura Dodson. The gallery is open Friday-Monday from noon to 5 p.m.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-723-8545, alexferronegallery.com

This Land Is Your Land

On view through December 23

View photos, paintings and maps of historical properties on Shelter Island. Also included are QR codes that provide more information on how to access the properties. The museum is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

16 South Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0025, shelterislandhistorical.org

