The holiday season is a perfect time to get out and enjoy some fun events and activities with your kids on the East End. Check out our top five family friendly things to do in the Hamptons and North Fork this week, December 17–22, 2021 — along with some reliable local venues that are always worth a visit with the children in tow.

Top 5 Family Events to Enjoy This Week

Youth Games & Fitness with Erica

Friday, December 17, 1:30 p.m.

Is your little one a little antsy this holiday season? Bring them over to the Project Most Community Learning Center at Neighborhood House for obstacle challenges, tag and jump rope. The cost is $20 per participant.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Exploring Sharks Through Their Form & Function with Greg Metzger

Saturday, December 18, 10:30 a.m.

If your little explorer is fascinated by sharks, sign them up for this South Fork Natural History Museum event, where they will have a chance to see jaws, skin samples and sharkskin. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for children.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Christmas M&M Brownies

Sunday, December 19, 6 p.m.

Students in grades 4–12 will get cookin’ for the opportunity to create a delicious holiday treat from home. Registration is required in order to get the video link and craft kit.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Holiday Storytime

Monday, December 20, 10:15 a.m.

Your little celebrants up to 5 years old will relish the chance to snuggle up for holiday stories. Pre-registration is required.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, rogersmemorial.librarycalendar.com

Coffee Filter Snowflakes

Wednesday, December 22, 4 p.m.

Every snowflake is different and so are the ones you create from coffee filters! Tots ages 3–6 can sign up to make this craft that can be displayed on windows at home. Advanced registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

Buckskill Winter Club

Strap on your skates and glide on over to Buckskill, where there is public skating, rentals and skate sharpening available. Keep an eye out for special discounts for seniors and children.

178 Buckskill Road, East Hampton. 631-324-2243, buckskillwinterclub.com

Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm

Your little jingle bells can shake on over to Dart’s Christmas Tree Farm, where there is a wide selection of Fraser Fir, as well as “elves” who can help you cut them down. It’s also possible to purchase a “magical” tree in a unique shade like pink, blue, teal or gold. While you’re there, shop for unique decorations, gifts and sprays.

2355 Main Bayview Road, Southold. 631-369-1300, dartschristmastreefarm.com

Estia’s Little Kitchen

Little ones who love a tasty winter breakfast will enjoy the morning scene here. They will eat up favorites like chocolate chip pancakes and eggs while adults enjoy more interesting options like breakfast tacos. And your kiddos can run around the garden while they’re waiting to be seated.

1615 Sag Harbor Turnpike, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1020, estias.com

The Fudge Company

Kiddos with a sweet tooth will love this opportunity to enjoy homemade fudge, saltwater taffy and yummy penny candies. You can also enjoy frozen yogurt, ice cream and a chillin’ variety of toppings.

67 Main Street, Southhampton. 631-283-8108, southamptonfudgecompany.com

Gingerbread University

Bring your little bakers on over to Gingerbread University, where they can choose from kit options like a Gingerbread House or Gingerbread Tree. Icing, wrapping and decorating are all included.

5769 Route 25A, Wading River. [email protected], gingerbreaduniversity.com

Petit Blue

Little ones who love a unique gift will have a rocking good time at Petit Blue, where they can check out old-fashioned kiddie cars and a special selection of candy.

86 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-658-9222, petitblue.com

Main Road Biscuit Co.

Kiddos who love a good pancake won’t want to miss this East End favorite. Seasonal pancakes are made from scratch and served with delicious homemade items like buttermilk biscuits, jam and smoothies.

1601 Main Road, Jamesport. 631-779-3463, mainroadbiscuitco.com

Rowdy Hall

Parents of active kiddos know the importance of getting served right away and you won’t have to wait at this East Hampton favorite. Enjoy the fireplace and kid-friendly options like burgers, meatloaf and mac and cheese.

10 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-8555, rowdyhall.com

Safari Adventure

Parents of mini adventurers under ten will appreciate this opportunity to get out for the day. Check out their website for open play sessions when kids can enjoy an arcade, inflatables and even a hands-on sensory area.

1074 Pulaski Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4386, thesafariadventure.com

Zuhuski Farm

Take a stroll to Cutchogue to cut down your own tree or choose from a fine selection of pre-cut Fraser fir. The nursery offers lovely winter options like Boxwood and Blue Princess Holly.

12025 Oregon Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-5036, zuhoskitreefarm.com

