Top 10 Things to Do in the Hamptons: December 3–6, 2021

Get out and about in the Hamptons at exciting live shows, fun activities, art exhibitions and more this week, December 3–6, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

Holiday Tree Light-Up & Live Music on Long Wharf

Saturday, December 4, 4:30–6 p.m.

Don’t miss the annual lighting of the Christmas tree and windmill on Long Wharf. You’ll also enjoy live music from Sarah Conway and the Playful Souls. Dinner specials, caroling and holiday shopping are additional elements of fun.

1 Long Wharf, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0011, sagharborchamber.com

Santa’s Village Outdoor Market & Santa Parade

Saturday & Sunday, December 4 & 5, 9 a.m.–3 p.m.

Don’t miss local crafts, gifts and food items presented by local artisans at Herrick Park in East Hampton Village. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday. You can also enjoy a Holiday Basketball Classic at 11 a.m.

67 Newton Lane, East Hampton. 631-324-0362, easthamptonchamber.com

FUN ACTIVITIES

Holiday Shop & Designer Tree Auction

Friday & Saturday, December 3 & 4, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

View unique gift ideas and bid on tabletop trees created by many well-known designers including Martha Stewart. The silent auction ends on Saturday, December 4 at 4 p.m. Proceeds will go to benefit the free educational programs of the Southampton History Museum.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

11th Annual Friends Bazaar

Saturday, December 4, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Enjoy this one-day-only opportunity to sample the wares of local craft vendors. Treasures include ceramics, wood crafts, jewelry and knitwear. It’s the perfect place to pick up a unique holiday gift or just find something cozy for your home or family.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. 631-287-6630

Jewelry Design Workshop at Art Studio Hamptons

Monday, December 6, 5 p.m.

If you love designing your own accessories, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to delve deeper into jewelry design techniques. Learn to create ear clasps, chains and wires, as well as fuse glass for your own pendants.

96 Old Riverhead Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-275-8148, artstudiohamptons.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Holiday Open House

Friday, December 3, 4 p.m.

Join the Peconic Land Trust for this special Zoom event. It’s open to all and will feature videos highlighting what has been accomplished this year with your help. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

296 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Picturing Loss: Bereavement and Art Virtual Tour & Workshop

Tuesday, December 7, 1 p.m.

Explore how well-known artists such as Lee Krasner, Frida Kahlo and Pablo Picasso used art to express feelings of loss. You’re also invited to share your own art that conveys bereavement. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour The Watermill Center

Friday, December 3, 2:30 p.m.

Sign up online ahead of time for this guided tour of The Watermill Center, a unique workspace for artists from around the world. You can view the art collection, grounds and extensive study library. The cost is $15 to $35 per visitor.

39 Water Mill Towd Road,Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Jeff Muhs: The Uncanny Valley

On view through January 2

Don’t miss the sculpture and paintings of artist Jeff Muhs, winner of the 2018 Guild Hall Artist Members Exhibition. The museum is open Fridays–Sundays from noon–5 p.m.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Virginia Jaramillo: The Harmony BetweenLine And Space

On view through February 27

Virginia Jaramillo is a minimalist artist whose work spans five decades. The exhibit brings together never-before-seen paintings and drawings completed in her Hampton Bays studio in recent years.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

