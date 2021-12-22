Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons is a wonderful place to be to enjoy fun things to do, including live shows, art exhibitions, outdoor activities and more during holiday week, even on Christmas Day, December 24–28, 2021.

LIVE SHOWS

The Polar Express Screening

Saturday & Sunday, December 25 & 26

Purchase tickets online ahead of time to view this Christmas classic at the Sag Harbor Cinema. It tells the story of a little boy who boards the mysterious Polar Express after everyone has gone to sleep.

90 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0010, [email protected], sagharborcinema.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

The 21 Annual Christmas Eve Suckling Pig Roast

Friday, December 24, 5 p.m.

This year, Almond Restaurant will be holding its 21st annual Christmas Eve tradition at Roaming Acres Farm. Your roast will be served with seasonal accompaniments for $49. The proceeds from the evening will be used to provide warm pajamas and books to children in need.

1 Ocean Road, Bridgehampton. 631-537-5665, almondrestaurant.com

SYS to Long Springs County Park Hike

Sunday, December 26, 10 a.m.

If you had one too many helpings of dessert over the holidays, get out in the fresh air with the Southampton Trails Preservation Society for this 3-mile-long hike in a unique natural environment. You can also walk for half the hike if you arrange for two cars ahead of time.

1370A Majors Path, Southampton. 631-903-7895, southamptontrails.org

Fiber Arts Meet-Up

Wednesday, December 29, 1 p.m.

Do you love to knit, crochet or embroider? How about sewing, quilting, or cross-stitch? Bring your current crafts to the John Jermain Library, where you can make new friends while you stitch away. The group meets on the lower level and no instruction is

provided.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Coping With Stress for Older Adults

Monday, December 27, 2 p.m.

Join NY Project Hope, a crisis counseling program designed to help communities cope with COVID, as they bring you tips on managing the unique stresses of our time. Register ahead of time and a Zoom link will be sent to you 15 minutes before the start of the session.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Zumba Gold

Tuesday, December 28, 9 a.m.

Zumba is amazing for weight loss, heart health and stress management. If you’re a senior who loves to boogie, register ahead of time for this virtual event presented by the Westhampton Free Library.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

The Guitar And Cuba, France & Haiti: A 30 Min. Video by Francisco Roldan

Streaming on demand through December 31

Check out the Montauk Library’s Videos for General Audiences at montauklibrary.org/video for this special musical presentation. Join classical guitarist Francisco Roldan as he performs rhythmic Cuban melodies, French Impressionist pieces and voodoo-inspired dances.

871 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Jeff Muhs: The Uncanny Valley

On view through January 2

Jeff Muhs is an American-born painter, sculptor and designer who received Top Honors at Guild Hall’s Artist Members Exhibition. The prize is a solo exhibition at the Spiga Gallery, where Muhs explores the fluidity and weight of concrete.

158 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Encounters: Recent Acquisitions to the Permanent Collection

On view through February 22

Encounters is a special collection of artists with relationships to the East End. They may have been born here, lived here, or spent time here as an artist-in-residence. The work displayed demonstrates a deep engagement with the environment and

community.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Maren Hassinger at Dia Bridgehampton

On view through May

Hassinger lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook Southampton during the 1990s. In this exhibition, she explores the relationships between ecology, humanity and identity. The works include unique mediums like hanging panels and bush sculptures.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org

