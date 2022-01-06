Things to Do in the Hamptons This Week: January 7–12, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Get out and about in the Hamptons this week, January 7–12, 2022 to enjoy live shows, art, outdoor fun and more.

LIVE SHOWS

Marcel Duchamp: The Art of the Possible

Friday, January 7, 6-7:30 p.m.

Don’t miss this live screening at the Parrish Art Museum, which breaks down Duchamp’s philosophies and applies them to historical events as well as the modernist explosion. The film highlights the impact of Duchamp’s ideas on art and modern day.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Jeremy Ajani Jordan Concert

Sunday, January 9, 3 p.m.

Don’t miss this afternoon of classical piano selections, including Beethoven, Scriabin and Chopin. Jeremy Ajani Jordan made his debut on television at the age of 9 with a piano concerto by Beethoven. He has been critically acclaimed as “a clear technical virtuoso” and “a rare talent.”

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Montauk Point State Park Seal Hike

Saturday, January 8, 9-11 a.m.

Bring your binoculars to view winter seals and birds with a state park naturalist along a scenic beach. The cost is $4, and children under 3 are free. Be sure to sign up ahead of time!

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

“Warm Up the New Year” with Chef Rob Scott

Monday, January 10, 6:30 p.m.

Join the Hampton Bays Public Library for this special in-person event where Chef Rob Scott will share some of his favorite cooking secrets. The menu includes lasagna soup and a parmesan-crusted quesadilla filled with mozzarella cheese, fresh basil and tomatoes.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Cowfish Wine Pairing Dinner at Macari Vineyards

Thursday, January 13, 6:30 p.m.

Enjoy this delectable opportunity to sample five chef-crafted courses, each paired with a glass of bubbly from Long Island’s wine country. Enjoy local specialties like prosciutto-wrapped halibut and Culotte au Poivre. Reservations are required and space is limited.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-714-4436, macariwines.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Lucille Ball Discussion at East Hampton Library

Friday, January 7, 6 p.m.

Everyone who loves Lucy will want to be a part of this special online event honoring Lucille Ball, the first woman to run a major television studio. Journalist Evan Weiner will be discussing her journey toward becoming one of the most powerful businesswomen in Hollywood. Register ahead of time and the Zoom ID and password will be emailed to you 15 minutes before the event starts.

631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Virtual Yoga & Stretching Classes

Monday, January 10, 10 a.m.

Yoga can increase your flexibility, help you lose weight and improve your muscle tone. Register ahead of time on the Bridgehampton Library website for Zoom info.

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Point of Reference Exhibition at Ma’s House

On view through January 12

Jacoub Reyes is a multi-disciplinary artist known for how he transforms found wood to reflect the struggles of marginalized and oppressed communities. Point of Reference features woodblock prints and photographs of natural elements found throughout the Shinnecock reservation.

159 Old Point Road, Southampton. 631-566-0486, mashouse.studio

Volunteers of Guild Hall 2022 Online Art Exhibition

On view through March 31

Don’t miss this local exhibition that debuted in the new year. Support the 90-year tradition celebrating those who volunteer at Guild Hall’s theater, galleries and special events. Many of the artists sell at major and local galleries and have their own websites.

631-324-0806, guildhall.org

Maren Hassinger at DIA Bridgehampton

On view through May

Don’t miss this installation by Maren Hassinger, who lived in East Hampton and taught at Stony Brook Southampton in the 1990s. Fabric panels, bush sculptures and photography are all a part of the celebration of life and ecology.

23 Corwith Avenue, Bridgehampton. 212-989-5566, diaart.org

