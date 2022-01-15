‘Summer House’ Returns with Big Romance in Season 6

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

There’s a lot of romance happening on Bravo’s Summer House, which returns with Season 6 on Monday, January 17 at 9 p.m. (Watch the trailer above.)

First, nearly four months after getting married, Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula took a four-day honeymoon to the US Virgin Islands’ St. John the weekend of January 7, according to Page Six.

“Newlywed life has been great, but we haven’t had a minute to go on a single vacation or take a day off because of Loverboy‘s expansion, Cooke told the outlet. Loverboy is the newlyweds’ successful alcoholic beverage brand.

In other love news about the reality show, which follows a group of nine friends who rent a house in the Hamptons, cast members Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke are back together.

Hubbard confirmed their relationship in an interview with Page Six on January 12. “We are definitely dating,” she said, but added that they don’t use the traditional “girlfriend/boyfriend” labels.

The couples have starred on all six seasons of the Bravo series. Hubbard and Radke’s new romance will be shown on the upcoming sixth season of Summer House, premiering January 17