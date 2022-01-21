What to Do on the North Fork This Week: January 21–27, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Plan days filled with fun and exciting events, including live shows, outdoor activities, art exhibition and more on the North Fork this week, January 21–27, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Robin James at Bridge Lane

Friday, January 21, 5-7 p.m.

Indie singer Robin James is all set to serenade the Bridge Lane Tasting Room this Friday.

35 Cox Neck Road, Mattituck. bridgelanewine.com

Friday Night Flights

Friday, January 21, 5 p.m.

Live music, half-priced flights and an art show by The Attic are all part of the entertainment at Bedell Cellars’ Corey Creek Tasting Room.

36225 Main Road, Southold. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Celebrating Little Walter

Friday, January 21, 8 p.m.

Two fantastic artists come together to celebrate the music of Little Walter, the only pure harmonica player in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. John Hammond is a world-renowned blues player and guitarist, and Kim Wilson will share her stunning harmonica talents.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. suffolktheater.com

Erin Chase at Pindar Vineyards

Saturday, January 22, 1-5 p.m.

Join Erin Chase, known for her raspy rock vocals, at Pindar Vineyards Tasting Room for an afternoon of music and bubbly.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. pindar.net

FUN ACTIVITIES

All Ages Roller Skating

Friday, January 21, 6 p.m.

Glide on over to Friday nights at the Greenport American Legion, where admission is $10 for skaters and $5 for chaperones. Skate rentals are included, or you can bring your own wheels.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

Trivia Night at Sannino

Friday, January 21, 6-8 p.m.

Do you know a lot about nothing at all? Bring your crew of up to six people over to Sannino Vineyards, where you’ll enjoy glass specials and a fun atmosphere.

15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Outdoor Yoga: Shala Align & Flow at North Fork Yoga Shala

Saturday, January 22, 8:30 a.m.

Start off your weekend the right way at North Fork Yoga Shala, where there will be a strong emphasis on breath control and alignment. Yogis of all levels can register ahead of time.

59945 Main Road, Southold. 516-443-5626, northforkyogashala.com

East End Food Market

Saturday, January 22, 9 a.m.

Stroll through the market every Saturday to sample local food, wine and craft vendors. There is live music, activities and a chance to learn more about the community.

139 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-727-7600, riverheadchamber.com

Afternoon Tea Tasting

Sunday, January 23, 3 p.m.

If you love a fine tea, don’t miss your chance to sample teas, scones, cucumber sandwiches and chocolate biscotti with the Cutchogue New Suffolk Free Library at Special Effects Salon & Tea. Registration is $25.

455 Main Street, Greenport. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Poker at Andy’s

Monday, January 24, 6 p.m.

If you like Texas Hold ‘Em, you’ll love Andy’s, where you can play every Monday night and enjoy scrumptious soups, starters and burgers. Andy’s offers cozy indoor seating, plenty of drinks and a kids’ menu.

34 Front Street, Greenport. 631-333-2525, andysnofo.com

Life Figure Drawing Sessions

Tuesday, January 25, 10 a.m.-noon

Draw from live models and a monitor set up to help you view the poses, each lasting from 2 to 20 minutes. Bring your own easel and supplies.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-2647, floydmemoriallibrary.org

Wii Golf Swing Practice

Wednesday, January 26, 9:30–11:30 a.m.

Swing on over the Grand Room of the Riverhead Free Library to get out of the cold and practice your form. The Wii game will be set up for solo or competitive adult play.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverheadlibrary.org

Open Mic Night at Green Hill Kitchen & Que

Thursday, January 27, 6-9 p.m.

Show off your skills every Thursday night at the Green Hill Kitchen & Que, known for its fine barbecue and burgers. There’s also a kids’ menu and bubbly.

48 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-4900, greenhillny.com

Geek Talk: Big Fish in New York State

Thursday, January 27, 7-10 p.m.

Join biologists from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation as they present “Big Fish in New York State,” where you will learn about some of New York’s largest saltwater fish species. DEC works to support management and research for sustainable shark conservation in New York.

400 Hallett Avenue, Riverhead. 631-381-0949, ubergeekbrewing.com

Restaurant Week at Bistro 72

Sunday, January 23–Sunday, January 30

Enjoy a special two-course lunch for $20 or a three-course dinner for $35 at this Hamptons favorite. Bistro 72 is an elegant lounge located in the Hotel Indigo known for its homegrown ingredients and regional wines.

1830 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-3325, bistro-72.com

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Shakespeare in Community: The Merchant of Venice

Saturday, January 22, 12:30 p.m.

Join this Zoom discussion with writer Becky Cole as she discusses themes of love, money and prejudice in this classic work of Shakespeare. Register ahead of time on the Shelter Island Public Library website.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

The Dogs of Chernobyl Documentary

Saturday, January 22, 2–4 p.m.

Words, photos and videos tell the story of the inhabitants of the mostly abandoned town of Chernobyl City. Meet with two squatters and Stephan Quandt, who will discuss the impact of radiation on dogs and the environment. A Q&A session will follow.

13900 Main Road, Mattituck. mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Chair & Restorative Yoga

Monday, January 24, 10 a.m.

Decrease stress, improve your flexibility and even lose weight from the comfort of your living room. Register ahead of time for Zoom information. You’ll need a yoga mat and a towel.

53709 Main Road, Southold. 631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Farms Across America

Through February 13

Join the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this exhibit of photography, paintings, mixed media and sculptures showcasing farms throughout the United States. The museum is open Fridays through Sundays from noon–5 p.m. or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

America in Print

Now on view

View this history of how the lithograph, invented in 1796, made color prints available for everyone to enjoy. Suddenly, average folks could enjoy the works of artists like Currier and Ives in their own homes. This exhibit captures cityscapes, landscapes and scenes from literature throughout the 19th century.

300 West Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-2881, suffolkcountyhistoricalsociety.org

