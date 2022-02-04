Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events: February 6–9, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out our top five family friendly East End events with your kids this week, February 6–9, 2022, along with some reliable, go-to local venues.

TOP 5 FAMILY EVENTS TO CHECK OUT THIS WEEK

Valentine’s Day Magnet

Sunday–Sunday, February 6–12

Little ones in grades K-3 can take and make this special heart-shaped craft at any time during the week. You can also email your completed creation to [email protected]

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

Baby Parachute Fun

Monday, February 7, 10:30 a.m.

Is your little one getting a small case of cabin fever this winter? Fly on over to the East Hampton Library, where mini wigglers ages 3 and under can sing songs and have fun with a parachute. Advanced registration is required.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Open Level Jazz & Funk

Monday, February 7, 6:15–7:15 p.m.

Your little groovers ages 8 and up can enjoy these fast-paced and energetic classes inspired by funk and hip-hop. They will learn new skills and develop flexibility while learning about choreographers like Bob Fosse and Brian Friedman.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Little Italy-Style Pizza Dough

Tuesday, February 8, all day

Your tiny pizza lover can stop by the John Jermain Memorial Library for your kit with all of the non-perishable ingredients for making homemade pizza dough. You’ll also get a link to the YouTube cooking demo with Chef Rob, as well as a copy of the recipe.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

STEAM Class: Grant Wood/Farm Life

Wednesday, February 9, 4–5 p.m.

Your kiddos ages 5–12 will get a kick out of this one-hour program in which they will discuss painters, get a brief art history lesson and end with a collaborative art project. This week’s class focuses on Grant Wood, who was best known for his paintings. All materials are provided.

141 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-369-2171, eastendarts.org

FAMILY FUN ATTRACTIONS

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like Hyperbowling, which is an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an All-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for all.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4234, theallstargrill.com

Boom! Burger

You can’t go wrong with the wide array of clever appetizers, dipping sauces and burger options at this Hamptons favorite. Nutella sandwiches, fried PB&J and deep-fried Pop Tarts are also part of the tasty fun.

85 Montauk Highway, Westhampton Beach. 631-998-4663, boomburgerwhb.com

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and skill crane, bowling, as well as mini golf when the weather’s right. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas. Sundays after 5 p.m. are the best time for families to come, as each full-priced adult grants a child free food and a $10 arcade card.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Erik’s Breakfast And Lunch

Coffee, soup and a hot meal are all wonderful treats while you’re driving through the North Fork with a family. Kiddos can also enjoy classic breakfast options like French toast, pancakes and Belgian waffles.

43715 Country Road 48, Southold. 631-765-6264, eriksinsouthold.info

John Papas Cafe

This classic luncheonette is a scrumptious choice when you’ve got little diners. Enjoy a tempting variety of Belgian waffles, pancakes and omelets for breakfast. Or splurge on tasty burgers or pita pizzas for lunch.

18 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.net

LT Burger

A classic with Hamptons locals and visitors alike, LT Burger is especially well known for its kid appeal. With video games, gumball machines and crayons at the ready, little ones can choose from a fine selection of burgers and shakes. The eatery is open for lunch and dinner every day except Tuesday.

62 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-899-4646, ltburger.com

Long Island Aquarium

Don’t miss this season’s fantastic indoor exhibits that include an Amazon rainforest, birds and coral reefs. You can purchase tickets ahead of time online. There’s special pricing for children and seniors.

431 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-208-9200, longislandaquarium.com

Montauk Bake Shoppe

Parents rave about the scrumptious, affordable options at this Hamptons favorite, including the often-praised jelly croissant and crumb cake. You and your little ones can also pick up some lovely breakfast wraps, homemade muffins or sandwiches while you’re on the go.

29 The Plaza A, Montauk. 631-668-2439, montaukbakeshoppe.com

Stevenson’s Toys And Games

Enjoy a unique selection of toys, electronics and games at this East Hampton favorite. Free gift wrap is also available!

66 Newton Lane, Suite C, East Hampton. 631-527-7772, stevensonstoys.com

Southampton Ice Skating Rink

Brrr-ing your little athletes over to the Southampton Ice Rink for some serious winter fun. Check out the website for public skate sessions and reserve your spot ahead of time. The cost is $15 for adults and $12 for kiddos during the week and $20 for everyone on the weekends. You can also rent your own hockey or figure skates for $5.

668 Country Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, southamptonicerink.com

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.