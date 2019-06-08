Dan’s GrillHampton Countdown: Pig Beach’s Matthew Abdoo

My upbringing and heritage inspires and defines most of my cooking,” says Pig Beach Executive Chef Matthew Abdoo. The chef will bring his BBQ cuisine to Dan’s GrillHampton on Saturday, July 19.

First word (or words) that comes to mind when you hear “Taste of Summer.”

BBQ.

You can invite three people, living or dead, to your dinner party. Who are they, and what would that meal be?

My wife, Meghan, my in-laws and my brother-in-law Jeff Michner, who passed away last year, so they could all share one last meal with their son and brother. It would be a Mexican feast!

What’s your favorite dish to prepare, and do you enjoy eating it as much as preparing it?

Chicken Riggies! Yes!

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever been given?

Work harder than everyone around you, and always be the first one in and the last one out.

Share your funniest/most unforgettable/oddest kitchen incident.

Melting a five-gallon bucket of marinara sauce on a brand-new range when I first started cooking.

Who do you most admire in the food/wine world and why?

Tuffy Stone, Chris Lilly and Shane McBride! They are all super chefs.

Tell us a secret…

More Pig Beach locations to come soon! Shh…

What’s the oddest request you’ve ever received from a diner?

There have been so many that they are not odd anymore.

What’s your comfort food and why?

Candy and pizza. They are delicious.

What recent travels have you taken that have inspired you?

South Carolina, to Lewis Barbecue.

What is the most memorable thing you’ve ever tasted?

Collection Menu at Del Posto, cooked by Mark Ladner.

What’s a unique kitchen ritual you practice?

A silent prayer. Lord make me fast and accurate.

What is your go-to karaoke song?

Warm up: Billy Joel’s “She’s Always a Woman.” Build up: Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.” And the finale: Bon Jovi’s “You Give Love a Bad Name.”

It’s your last weekend on earth—what’s the menu?

Masa sushi, Lucali pizza, Gotham Burger’s Smash Burger and Springer’s Ice Cream.

We just handed you a glass of bubbly. Now please make a toast to summer on the East End.

To love, health and happiness. May you enjoy your summer with all of your loved ones!

