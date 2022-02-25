Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Enjoy a week of fun on the North Fork at these highlighted events and activities this week, February 25–March 3, 2022.

LIVE SHOWS

Frankie Avalon

Saturday, February 26, 8–10 p.m.

Join Frankie Avalon, the original teen idol and teen angel from Grease, as he sings all of his hits at the Suffolk Theater. This is a row seating event and cabaret tables are available in the balcony.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

Taste of the East End Boutique

Through February 26

There are still a couple of days left to catch specials at this unique collaboration between Long Island small-batch producers, craftspeople and artists. Vendors will include Disset Chocolate, Tend Coffee, Rexer Family Farm and Colorful Visions Art Glass Studio.

489 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-838-5618, facebook.com/tastetheeastendboutique

Rob Europe at Jamesport Farm Brewery

Saturday, February 26, 1–5 p.m.

Don’t miss a cozy afternoon of music and ales at Jamesport Farm Brewery. There are plenty of flights, cocktails and sangria for those non-beer drinkers who love a good party!

5873 Sound Avenue, Riverhead. 844-632-2337, jfbrewery.com

Live Music With Erin Chase

Sunday, February 27, 1–5:30 p.m.

Come take in the sounds of singer-songwriter Erin Chase, known for her rock-style raspy vocals, at Clovis Point. The winery is famous for its delicious French wine and fine service.

935 NY–25, Laurel. 631-722-4222, clovispointwines.com

Eric Rabaska at Twin Fork Beer Co.

Sunday, February 27, 2–4:30 p.m.

Enjoy a free afternoon of music at Twin Fork Beer Co., where you can check out what’s on tap along with hot Bavarian pretzels and charcuterie boards. Twin Fork Beer Co. is kid- and pet-friendly.

807 Raynor Avenue, Riverhead. 631-209-4233, twinforkbeer.com

Sonic Gumbo at Greenport Harbor Brewing Company

Sunday, February 27, 2–5 p.m.

Enjoy this rockin’ crew at the Greenport Harbor Brewing Company, where you can sip on seasonal ales and IPAs.

42155 Main Road, Peconic. 631-477-1100, greenportharborbrewing.com

Sunday Concert Series: Julia King

Sunday, February 27, 2 p.m.

Bop on over to the Floyd Memorial Library to hear the soulful sounds of Julia King, whose roots stem from Southern rock and classic oldies. The event is open to everyone and no registration is required.

539 First Street, Greenport. 631-477-2647, floydmemoriallibrary.org

FUN ACTIVITIES

Friday Night Flights at Corey Creek

Friday, February 25, 5–8 p.m.

Enjoy half-priced flights, live music and an art show by Lost and Sound in the tasting room at Bedell Cellars for a cozy way to pass a chilly winter night.

36225 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-7537, bedellcellars.com

Build Your Own Cheeseboard at Sannino Vineyard

Friday, February 25, 6–8 p.m.

If you can’t get enough tasty bites with your glass of wine, saunter on over to Sannino Vineyard to build your own cheeseboard filled with cheese, meats, chocolate and fresh fruit. The cost of your workshop will depend on your cheeseboard size and it will include a glass of wine. Advanced registration is required.

15971 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-743-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Turning Back Thyme: A Taste of Hallockville

Saturday, February 26, 11 a.m.–3 p.m.

Explore farm-to-table practices at the Hallockville Museum Farm, involving demonstrations and hands-on activities. You’ll learn about food production, preservation and preparation. And there’s even an opportunity to use a historic wood-burning stove!

6036 Sound Avenue, Northville. 631-298-5292, hallockville.org

One Decade Later: A Look at the 2012 Vintage

Sunday, February 27, 1–2:30 p.m.

Take a look back at the classic 2012 vintage in the Barrel & Cellar Wine Library at Rose Hill Vineyards. You’ll enjoy light snacks and access to exclusive library wines.

2000 Oregon Road, Mattituck. 631-804-0367, rosehill-vineyards.com

Sea Glass Jewelry Workshop

Sunday, February 27, 2–3:30 p.m.

Sparkle on over to Pindar Vineyards, where you can enjoy this special workshop with RoRo’s Sea Glass Jewelry. Crafting tools, wire, assorted sea glass, chains and charms will be provided. Advanced registration is required.

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

All-Ages Roller Skating

Sunday, February 27, 1–4 p.m.

Grab your skates and glide on over to the Greenport American Legion. Your $10 ticket includes a skate rental, or you can bring your own wheels.

121 Third Street, Greenport. greenportamericanlegion.org

VIRTUAL EVENTS

Movie Night Festival Chef Rob Facebook Live

Saturday, February 26, 3–4 p.m.

Attend a Live cooking class with Chef Rob that will be livestreamed through the Cutchogue New Suffolk Library’s Facebook page. You’ll learn how to make scrumptious treats like shrimp scampi flatbread, pizza nachos and cinnamon white hot chocolate with chocolate marshmallow stirrer. Recipes will be sent via email with hard copies available at the library.

27550 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-6360, cutchoguelibrary.org

Mystery Book Club

Monday, February 28, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Join the Shelter Island Library for a book club exploreing a wide range of mysteries. This month’s selection is Force of Nature, a story about five women who go hiking in a rugged Austrian mountain range, but only four of them come out. Register ahead of time.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Filling Your Heart With Love Through Meditation

Thursday, March 3, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Register online with the Mattituck-Laurel Library for this special virtual event focusing on letting go of fear, anger and worry to improve relationships.

631-298-4134, mattitucklaurellibrary.org

Bagpipes Calling!

Thursday, March 3, 7–8 p.m.

Don’t miss this free Zoom event with documentary filmmaker Andrea Wozny as you watch this film celebrating the Celtic spirit on LI, with Q&A session. Register ahead of time online.

631-765-2077, southoldlibrary.org

Friends of Riverhead Travel Club

Thursday, March 3, 7–8 p.m.

Join your fellow globetrotters as they share photos and reflections on their trips and experiences. Email ahead of time for details on how to attend the Zoom or be a presenter.

631-727-3228, [email protected], riverheadlibrary.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Farms Across America

On view through February 27

Don’t miss the last weekend at the Alex Ferrone Gallery for this exhibit of photography, paintings, mixed media and sculptures showcasing farms throughout the United States. The museum is open Fridays-Sundays from noon–5 p.m. or by appointment.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Dan’s Reimagined at East End Arts

On view through March 4

The covers of Dan’s Papers have long been an iconic representation of the East End. Join East End Arts members as they reimagine the artwork of past covers, exploring a wide variety of mediums.

133 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.