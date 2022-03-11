Podcasts

Podcast: Dan Talks with Steven Judelson of Amagansett Sea Salt

Steven Judelson of Amagansett Sea Salt
Steven Judelson of Amagansett Sea Salt

In each episode of the “Who’s Here in the Hamptons” podcast (aka Dan’s Talks), Dan’s Papers founder Dan Rattiner introduces you to a new guest, some well known, others with interesting careers and stories, authors, musicians, restaurateurs, some characters and some behind-the-scenes people who live, work and play in the summer paradise of the rich and famous.

Episode 70: This week on the “Dan’s Talks” podcast, Dan speaks with Steven Judelson, founding partner and head saltmaker of Amagansett Sea Salt Co. Making its debut in 2011, Amagansett Sea Salt an unrefined, crunchy sea salt, crafted entirely by hand in small batches from the Atlantic Ocean. It’s recognized by leading chefs as one of the world’s most revered finishing salts.

Dan Rattiner speaks with Steven Judelson of Amagansett Sea Salt Co.

About the Author

