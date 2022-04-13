10 Can’t Miss North Fork Events This Week: April 15–19, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Fans of art, adventure, music and enrichment will enjoy some or all of our top 10 North Fork events and activities this week, April 15–19, 2022. There’s something for everyone!

If you’re feeling the holiday spirit, check out our complete schedule of East End Easter egg hunts from now through Easter Sunday, April 17.

LIVE SHOWS

Kathleen Galgano at Pindar Vineyards

Saturday, April 16, 1–5 p.m.

Kathleen Galgano is a singer-songwriter from Long Island influenced by folks like Ingrid Michaelson and Carole King. Pindar Vineyards is known for its beautiful atmosphere and friendly service. Head on over to sip in an afternoon that can’t be beaten!

37645 Main Road, Peconic. 631-734-6200, pindar.net

Classic Albums Live: Led Zeppelin II

Saturday, April 16, 8–10 p.m.

Join Classic Albums Live as they present some of the greatest albums in the world live on stage. Tickets are $45–$65 and the doors open at 7 p.m.

118 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-4343, suffolktheater.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society’s Spring Event

Saturday, April 16, 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

If you’re excited about spring in bloom, look no further than the Mattituck-Laurel Historical Society, where you’ll enjoy spring shopping that includes flowers and baked goods. There will also be refreshments, tours of the main museum and Easter egg hunts divided by children’s age groups between 10 a.m. and noon. Donations and membership are encouraged.

18200 Main Road, Mattituck. 631-384-1474, mlhistoricalsociety.org

Annual Greenport Egg Roll

Saturday, April 16, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Roll on over to Mitchell Park, where you can take in a gorgeous day on the water and enjoy an Easter egg hunt for the whole family! Kiddos ages 2–5 can hunt from 10:30–11:30 a.m. and those age 6–7 can search for eggs beginning at 11:30 a.m.

115 Front Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, greenportvillage.com

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Macaron & Wine Pairing at Sannino Vineyard

Friday, April 15, noon–6 p.m.

Ring in sweet spring at Sannino Vineyard, where you’ll pair four delicious macarons with four elegant Sannino wines. Purchase your tickets ahead of time and come in at any time during the allotted six hours to enjoy your pairing. The cost is $40, or $34 for wine club members.

159 County Road 48, Cutchogue. 631-734-8282, sanninovineyard.com

Passover Seder

Friday, April 15, 7 p.m.

Enjoy candle lighting, a warm, inviting atmosphere and gourmet Passover cuisine. Reserve your seat ahead of time.

725 Bennetts Pond Lane, Mattituck. 631-664-9831, chabadofnorthfork.org

Easter Brunch & Dinner at The Preston House

Sunday, April 17, 11:30 a.m.–8 p.m.

Reserve your table ahead of time for this fabulous spring celebration. Seasonal options include organic omelets, oysters, rabbit tenderloin and quail eggs.

428 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-775-1500, theprestonhouseandhotel.com

Virtual Body Sculpting With Claire

Tuesday, April 19, 9:30–10:30 a.m.

Enjoy this event from the comfort of your own living room that will leave you feeling sculpted and energized. Register ahead of time and a Zoom link will be sent to you.

330 Court Street, Riverhead. 631-727-3228, riverhead.librarycalendar.com

ART EXHIBITIONS

Unframed Exhibition

Opening April 9

The Alex Ferrone Gallery is celebrating the opening of its spring season with the Unframed Exhibition. It will feature works on paper, canvas and wood as well as small sculptures and ceramic works. The gallery is open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon–5 p.m. or whenever the open flag is flying.

25425 Main Road, Cutchogue. 631-734-8545, alexferronegallery.com

Lights ’n’ Giggles

On view through May 7

Don’t miss this impressive exhibition displaying sculptures of glass, metal and upcycled material. The interactive exhibit also includes cartoons and illustrations.

113 East Main Street, Riverhead. 631-727-0900, eastendarts.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.