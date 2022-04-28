Photo Galleries

Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show 2022 in Photos

  • Victoria Schneps (center) President of Dan's Papers with friends and Schneps employees at at Dan's Papers Home & Garden ShowLisa Tamburini

  • SPAN solar-powered homeLisa Tamburini

  • Redmax Events - Mini-Golf experienceLisa Tamburini

  • Larry "Meat" Mondello (center) and his Meats Meats food truck crewLisa Tamburini

  • Guests enjoyed all kinds of giveaways at the Dan's Papers Home & Garden ShowLisa Tamburini

  • Grillin Villain food truckLisa Tamburini

  • Love My Backyard on the Dan's Papers Home & Garden Show floorLisa Tamburini

  • Islandwide Palm Trees tiki bar gave out waterLisa Tamburini

  • SPAN Solar with Jackie Doskoez (Schneps Media sales & events manager) and the Dan's sale and events teamLisa Tamburini

  • The show was blooming with flowers!Lisa Tamburini

  • Bideawee pups were adopted!Lisa Tamburini

  • SaniTech Services Lisa Tamburini

  • Bartlett Tree ExpertsLisa Tamburini

  • Super kids had a super time (this one wears a Bartlett Tree Experts cape)Lisa Tamburini

  • Angela LaGreca and daughter Ava LaGreca-GuestLisa Tamburini

  • Love My Backyard plantsLisa Tamburini

  • Waterloo Sparkling Water Lisa Tamburini

  • Dan's Papers sales & events teamLisa Tamburini

  • Dan's Papers cover art on displayLisa Tamburini

  • The Dan's Papers Home & Garden Show entrance was stocked with goodie bagsLisa Tamburini

  • Bideawee had dogs for adoptionLisa Tamburini

The first Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show took place on April 23 and 24 on the grounds of Stony Brook University Southampton campus. More than 40 vendors and sponsors participated in the weekend event, showcasing their services and unique product offerings to make homes more luxurious, durable, attractive, cost-effective, energy efficient and technologically advanced. Attendees left with valuable information, contacts, gorgeous plants, full bellies and giveaways.

