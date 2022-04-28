Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show 2022 in Photos

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The first Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show took place on April 23 and 24 on the grounds of Stony Brook University Southampton campus. More than 40 vendors and sponsors participated in the weekend event, showcasing their services and unique product offerings to make homes more luxurious, durable, attractive, cost-effective, energy efficient and technologically advanced. Attendees left with valuable information, contacts, gorgeous plants, full bellies and giveaways.