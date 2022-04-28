Top 5 East End Kids & Family Events: April 29–May 3, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

Check out our top five East End events and activities for kids and family fun this week, April 29–May 3, 2022 — and don’t miss our list of 10 reliable family friendly venues in the Hamptons and North Fork.

Top 5 Family Events To Check Out This Week

Bad Art Night

Friday, April 29, 3:30 p.m.

Kiddos ages 6 and up can get together with their friends and compete to see who can create the worst piece of art of the night. Snacks, voting and glitter are all a part of the crafty fun.

37 North Ferry Road, Shelter Island. 631-749-0042, shelterislandpubliclibrary.org

Rollin’ With Rambo Roller Skate Class

Friday, April 29, 3:45–4:45 p.m.

Your kiddos in grades 3–5 can have a wheel-y good time learning from ex-pro roller derby athlete Samantha Duane. The class is for beginner skaters and skates are available if you need one. The cost is $20 per session.

102 Third Street, Greenport. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org/workshops-events

Prom Dress Showcase

Saturday, April 30, noon–4 p.m.

Before you spend money on that beautiful prom dress, check out the colorful selection at the Peconic Community Center that was donated by bridal stores as well as members of the community. If you find one you like, you can take it home for free.

1170 Peconic Lane, Peconic. 631-734-6360, cutchogue.librarycalendar.com

Mondays at Madoo

Monday, May 2, 10–10:30 a.m.

You and your little one can enjoy the beauty of the Magnolia Bosque in the Madoo Conservatory while listening to storytellers from the Hampton Library. You can bring blankets, folding chairs, mats and a picnic lunch. Registration is required.

618 Sagg Main Street, Sagaponack. 631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Shake and Make Music

Tuesday, May 3, 9:30–10 a.m.

You and your little musician can shake, rattle and roll on over to the East Hampton Library, where they will get an egg shaker and bells that they can perform with while singing. The class is for little ones from babies to 3 years old.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Family Fun Attractions on the East End

The All-Star

Beyond your typical bowling experience, The All-Star offers options like Hyperbowling, which is an impressive blend of electronics, lights and sensors that will take your kiddos’ games to the next level. There’s also an All-American grill with burgers, pizzas and drinks for all.

96 Main Road, Riverhead. 631-998-4234, theallstargrill.com

Amagansett Youth Park

Your kiddos can hop, skip and jump over to the Amagansett Youth Park in the rain or shine of spring. The facilities include picnic tables, a roller-skating rink and a playground. On a chilly day, head into the clubhouse for the indoor play area and toddler arts center.

206 Town Lane, East Hampton. ehamptonny.gov/facilities/facility/details/amagansett-youth-park-60

The Clubhouse

Kids can enjoy some serious entertainment at this East Hampton hot spot. Play classic arcade games like pinball and claw, as well as bowling lanes. And while you’re there, chow down on some delicious burgers, apps and rustic pizzas.

174 Daniels Hole Road, East Hampton. 631-537-2695, clubhousehamptons.com

Elizabeth A. Morton National Wildlife Refuge

The Morton Refuge is a special Hamptons outdoor destination, located on the 187 acres separating the Noyac and Little Peconic Bay. Your little ones can hike while viewing deer, chipmunks and frogs. This time of year, you can also see piping plovers, a threatened species of seabird, as it arrives for nesting.

2595 Noyac Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-7598, fws.gov/refuge/elizabeth-alexandra-morton

Greenport Carousel

This historic carousel is over 100 years old and a great place to visit with the kiddos if you’re in the neighborhood. It’s currently open on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m.–6 p.m.

36 Third Street, Greenport. 631-477-2200, villageofgreenport.org

John Papas Cafe

This classic luncheonette is a scrumptious choice when you’ve got little diners. Enjoy a tempting variety of Belgian waffles, pancakes and omelets for breakfast. Or splurge on tasty burgers or pita pizzas for lunch.

18 Park Place, East Hampton. 631-324-5400, johnpapascafe.net

North Haven Park

Known for being a great spot for tennis, this park also has a playground and small basketball court and a smaller hoop for little ones. Residents can enjoy a great discount and you’ll rarely find a crowd.

355 Ferry Road, Sag Harbor. 631-725-1120, northhavenny.us

Sip’n Soda

Don’t miss homemade ice cream, malteds and milkshakes right in the heart of Southampton. There are also melt-in-your-mouth breakfast and lunch options like grilled cheese and French toast that kiddos will be flippin’ for.

40 Hampton Road, Southampton. 631-283-9752, sipnsoda.com

South Fork Natural History Museum

Introduce your curious child to the wonders of nature through recreated natural habitat exhibits, floor-to-ceiling murals and touch tanks with sea stars, crabs and urchins. The museum is open seven days a week from 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

377 Bridgehampton-Sag Harbor Turnpike, Bridgehampton. 631-537-9735, sofo.org

Southampton Golf Range

Check out this 18-hole mini-golf course complete with batting cages and a driving range. You can also stop by the snack bar for some classic burgers and fries.

699 County Road 39, Southampton. 631-283-2158, hamptonminigolf.com

