What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: April 8–14, 2022

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

The Hamptons has all sorts of fun, exciting and even educational things to do this week, April 8–14, 2022. Check out our highlights to find live shows, outdoor activities, enriching programs, art exhibitions and more!

And if you’re feeling the holiday spirit, check out our complete schedule of East End Easter egg hunts from now through Easter Sunday, April 17.

LIVE SHOWS

Alfredo Merat at Wölffer Estate

Friday, April 8, 5–8 p.m.

Friday nights are ideal for candlelight and live music in the tasting room at Wölffer Estate. Alfredo Merat is a singer-songwriter known for his Latin-flavored compositions.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

The Como Brothers at Cowfish

Friday, April 8, 6–8 p.m.

Don’t miss the Como Brothers, musician siblings from Long Island who have performed with The Wallflowers and Howie Day. Meanwhile, enjoy the scrumptious seafood and elegant views only Cowfish can supply.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3868, cowfishrestaurant.com

The Montauk Project at The Stephen Talkhouse

Friday, April 8, 8 p.m.

Get your $10 tickets to see The Montauk Project, an original rock band from the East End known for their classic hard rock with a twist of psychedelia. The Stephen Talkhouse serves up drinks and great music in an old house on Main Street in Amagansett.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Fireside Sessions with Nancy Atlas at Bay Street Theater

Friday, April 8, 8 p.m.

The Nancy Atlas Project is an East End favorite, having opened for acts like Elvis Costello and Jimmy Buffett. The Fireside Sessions feature special guest musicians each week.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Tennessee Walt’s “Three Chords and the Truth”

Saturday, April 9, 2 p.m.

Join Tennesee Walt for an all-new collection of songs by brilliant but lesser-known songwriters. Enjoy performances of songs made famous by stars like Hank Williams, Johnny Cash and Loretta Lynn.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

Rising Stars Piano Series presents: Alexey Pudinov

Saturday, April 9, 6 p.m.

Don’t miss Alexey Pudinov as he performs the works of Brahms, Bach and Rachmaninoff. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door; students ages 21 and under can attend for free.

25 Pond Lane, Southampton. 631-287-4377, southamptonartscenter.org

Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center: The Soul Rebels

Saturday, April 9, 8 p.m.

Join eight men with brass and drum instruments on the Westhampton Beach Village Green. They will entertain you with funk, R&B and Hip Hop hits. The Soul Rebels have appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and collaborated with Katy Perry and Macy Gray.

9–1 Beach Road, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-1654, whbpac.org

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Cupsogue Seal Walk at Cupsogue Beach

Saturday, April 9, 7 a.m.

Take a walk in the invigorating spring air while you photograph and learn about Long Island’s seals. Registration is required. The cost is $5 for adults and $3 for children.

975 Dune Road, Westhampton Beach. cresli.org

Saturday Run Club

Saturday, April 9, 8 a.m.

Don’t miss the first week to spring into a run with a friendly group of folks. The routes are adaptable and mileage varies. Runners of all levels are welcome. Free parking, bathrooms and key drop-off are available.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

The Great Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Grab the kiddies and hop on over to Good Ground Park, where you’ll enjoy face painting, raffles and a DJ dance party along with a traditional egg hunt. Photo-ops and giveaways are also part of the fun.

9 Squiretown Road, Hampton Bays. hamptonbayschamber.com/hampton-bays-happenings

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

April Sag Harbor Retreat

Friday–Sunday, April 8–10, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Quilters from all over Long Island will be stitching their way over to the Sag Harbor Inn, where they will use an Anna Maria Horner panel to begin a Hextravaganza quilt. A block of rooms has been set aside at a discounted rate.

45 Water Street, Sag Harbor. 631-335-6672, ohsewsally.com

Carlos Pavan in Concert

Saturday, April 9, 8-9 p.m.

Enjoy this virtual presentation of fresh, lively jazz with a Latin influence, presented by Hampton Library in Bridgehampton. Register ahead of time for Zoom info.

631-537-0015, myhamptonlibrary.org

Health Fair

Saturday, April 9, 10 a.m.

What better time to get healthy than springtime? Check out tables with lots of information on healthy eating, cancer prevention and tick awareness at the First Presbyterian Church of Amagansett. High school students can earn community service hours.

360 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-6404, [email protected], amagansettpresbyterian.org

Zoom Book Group: Klara and The Sun by Kazuo Ishiguro

Sunday, April 10, 12:30–1:30 p.m.

Enjoy a discussion on this fascinating novel about artificial intelligence and the meaning of love. Klara and the Sun is the eighth novel by Nobel Prize-winning British writer Kazuo Ishiguro. For Zoom info, contact Sally at [email protected]

631-668-3377, montauklibrary.org

Virtual Cooking With Craig Facebook Live Cooking Demo

Monday, April 11, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

Join Chef Craig from the Block Island Seafood Company and learn how to make a salmon burger with dill tartar sauce and homemade oven fries. You’ll also see a demonstration for pan-seared scallops over a carrot and ginger purée.

631-728-6241, [email protected], hamptonbayslibrary.org

20th Century Influencers: Gary Cooper

Thursday, April 14, 11 a.m.

Don’t miss this virtual lecture on one of the greatest American film stars of all time. Gary Cooper has been nominated for five Best Actor Academy Awards, winning in 1942 for Sergeant York and again in 1953 for High Noon.

631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

ART EXHIBITIONS

Tour The Watermill Center

Friday, April 8, 2:30–4 p.m.

Don’t miss your chance to explore the carefully curated art collection, extensive library, manicured grounds and historical building a The Watermill Center. Advanced registration is required. Dress appropriately for both indoor and outdoor touring.

39 Water Mill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

ArtGroove 2022

Saturday– Sunday, April 9–10

See the works of 19 contemporary artists including world-renowned sculptor Hans Van de Bovenkamp, who will be debuting his new series of paintings People of Color. The opening reception at Ashawagh Hall is Saturday, April 9, 6–10 p.m. and features live music by The King Bees, an R&B band featuring Grammy winner Frank Latorre, and a dance party featuring DJ G-Funk’s awesome dance mix! Then on Sunday, 2–5 p.m., The Heart of artGroove tea dance will raise money for Wings Over Haiti, The Ellen Hermanson Foundation and East End Hospice with an exclusive art sale and dance part to the musical stylings of William Falkenburg. Gallery hours are noon–10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.–5 p.m. on Sunday.

780 Springs Fireplace Road, Springs. artgroove.us

Outcropping: Indigenous Art Now

On view through April 10

Don’t miss the last weekend to view this special exhibition at the Southampton Arts Center featuring the works of Shinnecock artists along with Indigenous artists from a wide array of sovereign nations throughout the United States. The exhibition will address native issues throughout the United States, including individual triumphs and struggles.

25 Jobs Lane, Southampton. 631-283-0967, southamptonartscenter.org

Student Exhibition

Through April 24

View the work of over 600 talented artists from regional schools on Eastern Long Island. The student exhibition is a 65-year tradition. Media includes painting, sculpture, drawing and textiles.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

Find more exciting Hamptons, North Fork and family events happening this weekend and beyond (or list your own event) at DansPapers.com/Events.