What to Do in the Hamptons This Week: April 22–26, 2022

Find live shows, enriching activities, art exhibitions and more fun and culture in the Hamptons this week, April 22–26, 2022.

Live Music at Cowfish With Danny Dakota

Friday, April 22, 6–9 p.m.

Don’t miss Danny Dakota, known for his soulful sounds in all genres, at Cowfish. The eatery is known for its delightful seafood and sushi, as well as the heavenly views.

258 East Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays. 631-594-3858, cowfishrestaurant.com

Bridgehampton Chamber Music: Baroque Spring

Saturday, April 23, 5–6:30 p.m.

Join artistic director Mayra Martin and world-renowned musicians as they present Renaissance and Baroque classics from around the world at the Bridgehampton Presbyterian Church. Tickets are available from $45 to $65.

2528 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton. 212-741-9408, bcmf.org

The HooDoo Loungers at Stephen Talkhouse

Saturday, April 23, 8 p.m.

Don’t miss this East-End-based band known for their mix of classic soul and New Orleans Swing. The Stephen Talkhouse is a unique music venue created in an old Hamptons house.

161 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-3117, stephentalkhouse.com

Garrison Keillor Tonight

Saturday, April 23, 8 p.m.

“Garrison Keillor Tonight” is an evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song and poetry. There are sung sonnets, limericks and musical jokes, and the thread that runs through it is the beauty of growing old. One man, one microphone. Tickets are $39.

1 Bay Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-9500, baystreet.org

Dan’s Papers Home & Garden Show

Saturday & Sunday, April 23 & 24, 10 a.m.–6 p.m.

If you love sprucing up your home in the springtime, you won’t want to miss this special Hamptons event featuring gardening products, home renovation ideas and experts on everything from floor to ceiling. You’ll meet with over 100 vendors from all over the East End on the Stony Brook Southampton Campus. With so many ideas for making your home more attractive, energy-efficient and safe, you won’t have to look much further. Visit the website to pre-register or become a sponsor.

70 Tuckahoe Road, Southampton. 718-224-5863, danshomeandgardenshow.com

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

Saturday Run Club

Saturday, April 23, 8–9 a.m.

Jog on over to Project Most to meet up with a group of friendly folks from East Hampton. Free parking, bathrooms and key drop-off are available to everyone. Mileage varies and routes are adaptable.

92 Three Mile Harbor Road, East Hampton. 631-655-4586, projectmost.org

Raised Beds & Container Gardens

Saturday, April 23, 10–11:30 a.m.

If you’ve got a green thumb, hike on over to Bridge Gardens, where you’ll learn how to grow your own food in even the tightest spots. Space is limited and reservations are required. The cost is $5 per person.

36 Mitchell Lane, Bridgehampton. 631-283-3195, peconiclandtrust.org

Spring Kayak at Scallop Pond

Saturday, April 23, 10 a.m.–noon

If you can’t get enough kayaking, paddle on over to Scallop Pond Road in Southampton for an event you’ll love. Bring your own kayak, paddle and life jacket.

Scallop Pond off Scott Road, Southampton. 631-726-7503, southamptontrails.org

Seal Walks at Montauk State Park

Sunday, April 24, 10 a.m.–noon

Join a State Park naturalist on a guided tour of a scenic beach where you can observe up to four species of seals. You can also view winter birds and marine geology. The cost is $4 per person and there is an $8 parking fee.

2000 Montauk Highway, Montauk. 631-668-5000, parks.ny.gov/parks/61

ENRICHING PROGRAMS

Vision Board Workshop With Eva Centeno

Saturday, April 22, 10:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Join certified psychology practitioner and life coach Eva Centeno as she helps you create goals and intentions for the future using a vision board. It’s a powerful visualization tool intended to inspire and motivate you. Basic materials are provided although you are welcome to bring your own decorative touches.

91 Coopers Farm Road, Southampton. 631-283-0774, myrml.org

Community Yoga on the Farm

Sunday, April 24, 11:30 a.m.

Join Amber Waves Farm for a community yoga class sponsored by Mandala Yoga. It offers a welcoming space for anyone to stretch and flex on the farm. This is a donation-based class, and you’ll need to bring your own mat and water.

367 Main Street, Amagansett. 631-267-5664, amberwavesfarm.org

Fiber Arts Meet-Up

Monday, April 25, 1–2:30 p.m.

If you love to knit, crochet, or cross-stitch, you won’t want to miss this opportunity to meet up with your fellow crafters at the John Jermain Library. Meanwhile, you can chat and share ideas with those who share your passion.

201 Main Street, Sag Harbor. 631-725-0049, johnjermain.org

An Olmsted Birthday Party: Parks For All

Tuesday, April 26, 1–3 p.m.

Fredrick Law Olmsted is known for designing places like Central Park, Prospect Park and many others throughout the country. He believed that the wonder of nature could help to ease the stress of urban life. The program, cake and discussion will take place in the Baldwin Room of the East Hampton Library, but you can also sign up for online participation.

159 Main Street, East Hampton. 631-324-0222, easthamptonlibrary.org

WWII Homefront: Spies, Saboteurs & Sympathizers in NYC

Monday, April 26, 6:30–7:30 p.m.

As the United States was about to join the war, German spies, saboteurs and sympathizers began working in their communities throughout New York City. Join writer, historian and licensed New York City tour guide Robert Brenner via Zoom as you discuss this frightening chapter in United States history.

52 Ponquogue Avenue, Hampton Bays. 631-728-6241, hamptonbayslibrary.org

Chair Yoga

Wednesday, April 27, 2–3 p.m.

Yoga is known for its ability to help you lose weight, increase flexibility and improve your energy. Sign up for this event ahead of time. Masks are required.

7 Library Avenue, Westhampton Beach. 631-288-3335, westhamptonlibrary.net

A Journey From Nazi Germany to a Life in Southampton

Thursday, April, 28, 11 a.m.

Join Malve von Hassell as she hosts this special Zoom event exploring her mother’s coming of age in Germany in the 1930s. The author and anthropologist will take a look at her mother’s life under Nazi and Soviet occupation, as well as her process of rebuilding a life in the West and raising the next generation.

17 Meeting House Lane, Southampton. 631-283-2494, southamptonhistory.org

More Than Meets the Eye at Wölffer Estate

Thursday, April 28, 5–6 p.m.

Learn about the various aspects of the winemaking industry every Thursday night at Wölffer Estate. Listening, smelling, tasting and feeling are all part of the experience. Admission is $25 and includes wine or cocktail as well as small bites.

139 Sagg Road, Sagaponack. 631-537-5106, wolffer.com

ART EXHIBITIONS

In Process at the Watermill Center

Friday, April 22, 5:30–7 p.m.

“In Process” is a series of studio visits that invites insight into the creative processes of the artists-in-residence a The Watermill Center. This week’s presentation includes the works of sculptors Brian Block and Maria Louzou, as well as dancer and choreographer Ola Maciejewska.

39 Watermill Towd Road, Water Mill. 631-726-4628, watermillcenter.org

Student Exhibition

On view through April 24

Don’t miss the last weekend to view the work of over 600 talented artists from regional schools on Eastern Long Island. The student exhibition is a 65-year tradition. Media includes painting, sculpture, drawing and textiles.

279 Montauk Highway, Water Mill. 631-283-2118, parrishart.org

With Certain Uncertainty

On view through May 15

The White Room Gallery owners/directors Andrea McCafferty and Kat O’Neill present a spring exhibition of unknown proportions: With Certain Uncertainty. The show features works by Bob Tabor, Lynn Savarese, Joe Stefanelli, Bob Landstrom, FRINGE, Natan Elkanovich, Punk Me Tender, Markus Klinko, Nelson De La Nuez, Russell Young and others.

2415 Main Street, Bridgehampton. 917-526-2767, thewhiteroom.gallery

