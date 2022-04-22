Recipe: The Beekeeper, an Earth Day Cocktail

Get our Hamptons Insider newsletters delivered direct to you.

In honor of Earth Day, Southold’s North Fork Table & Inn has whipped up a special cocktail with their locally produced honey: The Beekeeper. For the rest of April, the restaurant will donate $1 to The Bee Conservancy for each Beekeeper cocktail sold.

The Beekeeper is infused with The Botanist gin, a B Corp-certified spirit, which means it meets a high standard of environmental performance, accountability and transparency. This cocktail gets its sweetness from the honey harvested from North Fork Table’s own beehives, which is great for allergies, the local environment and, of course, taste.

Ingredients:

3 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

0.5 oz raspberry syrup

0.75 oz lemon juice

0.75 oz Roots Rakomelo mountain honey liqueur

0.25 oz Vicario Dragoncello tarragon liqueur

0.5 oz Metaxa 7*

1.5 oz The Botanist gin

Directions:

Mix all ingredients.

Top off with a Mediterranean tonic.

Garnish with fresh tarragon sprig.

~ This recipe comes to us courtesy of North Fork Table & Inn in Southold, northforktableandinn.com